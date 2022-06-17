Juneteenth, Rotary Day marked at museum

June 17, 2022 John Peters II News 0

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History will be holding two commemorations on Sunday — a Juneteenth celebration and Rotary Family Fun Day

The annual Juneteenth Celebration will be from 1 to 4 p.m.

“This celebration will be free to the public and will be held in the museum courtyard,” museum officials said. “We will have a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, games and activities, a children’s craft table, live music, and even a new walking tour. The walking tour maps will be free to public and they are a self-guided tour of black history here in downtown Mount Airy.”

The day coincides with the museum’s first Rotary Family Fun Day of the season where admission to the public and activities are free “thanks to a grant from the Rotary Club of Mount Airy,” officials said. “Anyone is welcome to tour the museum and partake in the Juneteenth festivities for no charge during this event.”

Anyone with questions can contact the museum at mamrh@northcarolinamuseum.org, by calling 336-786-4478, or by stopping by at 301 N. Main St.