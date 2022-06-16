Police reports

• An encounter with officers late Tuesday night led to a homeless man being jailed under a large, $81,000 secured, bond on charges including resisting arrest, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Gregory Wayne Childress Jr., 37, was the subject of a traffic stop on Long Street near South Franklin Road due to an unspecified equipment violation regarding the 2009 Pontiac G6 he was operating.

Childress also was wanted on an outstanding arrest order for failing to appear in court which had been issued on May 2 and was charged Tuesday night with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, although the reason for this was not specified in police records.

He also was charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, identified as Suboxone. Childress is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on July 25.

• A crime involving the obtaining of property by false pretense was discovered last Saturday at Walmart, where an unknown suspect had taken items from the store and returned them for a gift card. This was identified as batteries valued at $31.28 which were used to obtain a gift card of the same sum.

• A Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle valued at $2,500, identified as white in color, was discovered stolen from the Edgewood Place Lane residence of owner Trey Junius Dalton on June 8. No model year or license tag information was noted.

• Travis Lee Wells, 29, listed as homeless, is facing a felony drug charge that was filed after he crossed paths with officers during a suspicious-vehicle investigation in the 1200 block of West Lebanon Street on June 5.

Wells was found in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia including red cut straws and plastic baggies with white powder residue, an aluminum grinder and a glass smoking device.

He was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia, and also was found to be the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants for charges of larceny and damage to property which had been filed by Davie County authorities. Wells was held in the Surry County Jail under a $5,500 secured bond and is slated for a Sept. 12 appearance in District Court at Dobson.