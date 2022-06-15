Three summer concerts on tap

North Tower Band will be performing at the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (Promotional photo)

<p>The Entertainers will be making a return engagement to Mount Airy when they take to the Blackmon Amphitheatre stage Friday evening. (Surry Arts Council photo)</p>

<p>The Magnificents will be in concert at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (Surry Arts Council photo)</p>

The Surry Arts Council’s Summer Concert Series continues with a full weekend of entertainment starting with North Tower Band on Thursday. The Entertainers will perform on Friday and The Magnificents will take the stage on Saturday. All three shows will start at 7:30 p.m.

North Tower has been one of the South’s great party bands for over 35 years, providing the best in Top 40, beach, funk, and oldies. Sizzling brass, super vocals, and a wide-ranging repertoire all contribute to making your event a night to remember.

The Entertainers are proud to have shared in the South’s Beach Music tradition for more than 30 years. While staying true to their R&B and Beach Music roots, the group also satisfies the most diverse audiences by playing selections from the latest Top 40, Classic Rock & Roll, and Country music.

The Magnificents Band has a wealth of live playing experience in varied styles of music, includingclassic soul, beach, Motown, Top 40, and dance hits. The band brings a diverse of high-energy collection of music and motivation to get people dancing.

Each concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening. Admission to each show is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or Annual Pass. The Dairy Center, Whit’s Custard, and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Marianna Juliana at 336-786-7998 or marianna@surryarts.org