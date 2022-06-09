Open houses set at Edwards-Franklin site

Staff Report

The Surry County Historical Society this weekend is continuing its recently revived series of open house events at a local landmark.

Tours for the public are scheduled at the historic Edwards-Franklin House on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. both days. These are free events to which everyone is invited, said Dr. Annette Ayers of the society.

The open house tours resumed in May after being suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Located at 4132 Haystack Road west of Mount Airy, the Edwards-Franklin House was constructed in 1799 and is considered the finest example of its architectural type in the Piedmont region.

The house was built by Gideon Edwards and later occupied by his son-in-law, Meshack Franklin, a member of Congress and brother of North Carolina Gov. Jesse Franklin, who served in the 1820s.

In 1972, the Edwards-Franklin House was bought by the Surry County Historical Society and restored to its former grandeur. The structure features many unique architectural components.