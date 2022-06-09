SCC holds graduate career expo

June 9, 2022 Mount Airy News Business, News 0

Graduates met with potential employers during the Graduate Career Expo at Surry Community College. (Submitted photo)

Surry Community College hosted a Graduate Career Expo recently, providing graduates with the opportunity to meet with many businesses who were recruiting employees.

“We appreciate the support of our local businesses by their participation in this inaugural event,” said Rachel L. Hiatt, SCC coordinator for Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship Initiatives. “The college’s Purpose Center offered graduates help with resume preparation and interview skills during workshops in April.”

Businesses in attendance were Carport Central/The Central Steel Group; Chatham Nursing and Rehab; Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital; J’s HVAC Unlimited LLC; Johnson Granite Inc.; Moore and Associates Engineering and Consulting; Mountain Valley Hospice; Ottenweller Company; Pike Electric; Prism Medical Products; Salem Electric Co.; Surry Communications; Wayne Farms LLC; and Weyerhaeuser; Workforce Unlimited.

The SCC Marketing Department took complimentary digital professional headshots of students for their social media sites during the event.

Any business representative wishing to partner with SCC to find employees, interns or apprentices should contact Hiatt 336-386-3291 or hiattr@surry.edu.