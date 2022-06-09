Library hosts local author to discuss her latest

The Mount Airy Public Library will be holding an author meet and greet with Sarah McCoy of Winston-Salem this Saturday at 2 p.m.
Her latest novel, ‘Mustique Island’ is the seventh novel written by McCoy.
For this weekend’s meet and greet event, she said all are welcome as her book was written for “anyone with an open heart seeking to learn something new about an unknown place, a past time, and people unlike any other you’ve ever met before. It’s a book that welcomes all readers to its shores. It’s time the secrets were unveiled.”
McCoy paints quite a scene, “Willy May Michael was a beauty queen in her small town of Texas as a young woman. So, she’s only a beauty queen in once-upon-a-time memory alone. When the book opens in 1972, she is a mother of two grown daughters, divorced from her husband, shunned from British society, the captain of her own ship, and a new resident on Mustique Island. Thus, her tiara is just for show, like so many things on Mustique Island. Like so many things in all our lives.”
“She willingly joins this circle. She believes it’s what she wants — to be part of the world’s most exclusive upper crust,” McCoy explained. “Princess Margaret is a fellow resident, as is Mick Jagger, and guests included many of the world’s most illustrious fashion designers, magazine models, actors, and even powerful gangsters. It is an island of the most elite of celebrities. To build a life in that kind of paradise sounded too good to be true, and it was.”
The island of Mustique sits deep in the South of the Caribbean, around 60 miles to the North of the island of Granada. McCoy finds her own lineage in the Caribbean; although she moved often as military child, he mother’s family still lived mostly in Puerto Rico.
She is happy to return to her Caribbean roots in Mustique Island. “The novel is a family saga of a mother, her daughters, and all the ancestral roots and branches that tangle, catch, cradle, and bear us up to unimaginable heights. It’s wild, baby.”
That sounds like an open invitation for a new summer read. McCoy’s novel has already been graced with positive reviews while finding itself Town & Country’s Best Book of May Pick, Vox Magazine Pick of May, and Deep South Magazine‘s Summer Reading List Pick among others.
The Booklist review says in part, “McCoy’s underlying tale of women-in-crisis who claw their way back to strength carries sobering messages about the importance of family loyalty and resiliency.”
Family is important to McCoy, “I was a gypsy child my whole life and am very happy to have finally put down roots in Winston-Salem. It’s a genuinely beautiful place full of genuinely beautiful people.”
She calls herself a southern lady and with roots in Kentucky as well as Puerto Rico, she is a modern Southern woman of mixed descent. She said that her mixed background did not cause her challenges, “Not at all. In fact, it empowers me to understand that not one person on this earth is singular in his or her history.”
“We are all hybrids no matter the color of your skin, the religion you choose, the titles you are given, or the lineage from which you descend. We are one humankind. The pandemic taught us that unquestionably!”
For the self-described gypsy the future holds more of the same and she has pen to paper already, “I’m working on my next novel. So that means more time researching, traveling to the setting, and putting the characters’ stories down on paper. More time in my writing cave. I welcome that!”
For readers and aspiring authors alike, the Mount Airy Public Library invites them to attend the meet and greet Saturday at 2 p.m.
More information on Sarah McCoy can be found: sarahmccoy.com.