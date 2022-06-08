New principal named at Pilot elementary

Sandra Clement

Sandra Clement has been hired as the new principal of Pilot Mountain Elementary School, according to the Surry County Schools central office. She begins her new duties July 1.

Clement will be joining Surry County Schools from Patrick County Public Schools in Virginia, where she has 32 years of experience as an educator including the past 12 years as an elementary school principal. She fills the job vacated by Dana Draughn, who is retiring June 30 after a 30-year career in Surry County.

“Mrs. Clement brings many strengths to the Pilot Mountain Elementary administration and the District Leadership Team,” the school system office said in announcing her appointment. “Her background in early literacy, exceptional children, and leadership, with a focus on educating the whole child aligns well with the strategic plan of Surry County Schools.”

Over the past several years in Patrick County, Clement has served as the principal at Stuart Elementary, where she has provided support to 75 staff members while encouraging student and family engagement. Previously, she worked at Blue Ridge Elementary as a principal from 2011-2017 and as an assistant principal at Stuart Elementary from 2009-2011. Before taking on roles in administration, Clement worked as an English and history educator for all elementary grade levels. She also worked as an exceptional children’s teacher, during which she helped implement instruction that supported each student’s specific needs.

Clement earned her master of educational leadership degree from Radford University in Radford, Virginia. She also has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Virginia Tech. Her certifications include Elementary Education Endorsement in K-4, Middle Education Endorsement 4-8, Administration and Supervision PreK-12, and LETRS Trainings Units 1-4.

“I want to welcome Mrs. Sandra Clement to the Surry County Schools family and specifically as the next principal at Pilot Mountain Elementary School,” said Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves. “Mrs. Clement impressed our interview committee with her knowledge of early literacy instruction and her passion for serving all students. She is a dedicated educational professional that brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Pilot Mountain Elementary School. I know the Pilot Mountain Elementary community will embrace Mrs. Clement.”