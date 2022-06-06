Magnet school grads hailed as trailblazers

Mount Airy City Schools recently announced its Teachers of the Year and Employees of the Year at each school, while the district has named its Beginning Teacher of the Year, Bus Driver of the Year, Central Office Employee of the Year, Career and Education Teacher of the Year, Exceptional Children’s Teacher of the Year, School Nutrition Employee of the Year and Manager of the Year.

District, school leaders, and school board members joined forces to create a prize patrol that traveled to the individual schools and and office to surprise each employee with the announcement and flowers. Students and peers alike joined in with cheers on the pop-up celebrations that took place across the district.

Roger Pilson was the first employee to be surprised. In the bus parking lot following his morning route, he learned he had been named Mount Airy City Schools Bus Driver of the Year.

Transportation Coordinator Jon Doss mentioned that “Roger is a friend, co-worker, and team player. He is an on-time driver who cares about all of his students and works to be in tune with the students assigned to his route. This led him to notice one of his students needed medical assistance and was ultimately credited with saving the child’s life.”

B.H. Tharrington Primary School named second-grade teacher Kelly Johnson its Teacher of the Year and teaching assistant Jackie Gonzalez as Employee of the Year. Teresa Phillips was surprised during lunch as the district’s School Nutrition Employee of the Year.

Johnson’s nomination noted, “Kelly’s commitment and work with others in the school is remarkable. She is committed to providing her students with the love and attention they need in order for each of them to reach their full potential.”

Gonzalez’s nomination included, ”As a first-year teacher assistant, Jackie has performed like a seasoned veteran. Working in one of the most challenging areas of education, Jackie comes in each day with energy, enthusiasm, a willingness to learn, and love in her heart for all students.”

School Nutrition Director Celena Watson stated, “Teresa Jane is one of our newest school nutrition staff members, but has done an outstanding job….She is a food service cashier and absolutely loves her job and all her students. She is an amazing lunch lady and we are proud she is part of our team.”

J.J. Jones Intermediate School named third-grade teacher Melissa Martin as Teacher of the Year and finance officer Ronalda Parries as Employee of the Year.

Martin’s peers noted, “Melissa has an excellent knowledge of the curriculum and works hard to differentiate all lessons to meet the needs of her students. She enjoys creating digital activities for students and shares her creations with her colleagues. She builds and maintains strong relationships with her students by attending games, competitions, and recitals.”

Parries’ peers shared, “Ronalda not only does her job well, but she takes on tasks to help the school grow and improve. Ronalda is incredibly hard-working, super organized, and wears so many hats for Jones while working behind the scenes.”

Mount Airy Middle School named exceptional children’s teacher Amanda Sechrist as its Teacher of the Year and school counselor Kelly Anders as Employee of the Year. Amanda Sechrist also earned the district’s EC Teacher of the Year. Sabrina Moore was recognized as being Mount Airy City Schools Beginning Teacher of the Year while Vickie Bowman was honored with School Nutrition Manager of the Year.

Sechrist’s peers shared, “Amanda is extremely deserving of this honor. She wears many hats well and pours love and encouragement into students throughout the school. She is also a huge support for many of our staff members as she is always encouraging and offering assistance.”

Exceptional Children’s Director Scott Dollyhite added, “Amanda has proven to be an invaluable asset for the district throughout the entirety of her career. Her compassion and empathy for the students that she serves are readily evident and allow her to connect with kids in an extraordinary way. Amanda is more than deserving of all of the accolades that have come her way.”

Anders’ fellow educators noted, “Kelly goes above and beyond every single day. She is constantly checking on students and teachers. Not only does she care and support students through counseling, but she does our innovation schedule and helps students with missing work.”

Penny Willard, director of innovative programming, supports beginning teachers and shared, “We are honored to have Mrs. Moore represent our beginning teachers’ group for the upcoming school year. She is committed to her own professional growth and understands that by investing in herself, she is ultimately investing in our students. As a new educator, Mrs. Moore already exhibits the mindset of a lifelong learner and a reflective practitioner that will continue to serve many generations of our Mount Airy City Schools learners.”

Watson noted, “Vickie is a wonderful cafeteria manager and does a great job leading her staff, preparing meals, and serving students. She is always going the extra mile. She will be retiring at the end of May and we will miss her but wish her the very best.”

Mount Airy High School named exceptional teacher Abby Gallimore its Teacher of the Year and teaching assistant Jennifer Gentry as Employee of the Year. Greg Taylor, Trade and Industrial Education teacher, was named Mount Airy City Schools CTE Teacher of the Year.

Peers of Gallimore included in their nomination, “Mrs. Gallimore goes above and beyond for her students every day. Her passion, performance, and commitment to her students and teaching assistants is inspirational. The impact she has on the lives of others is truly a privilege to witness.”

Gentry’s peers stated, “Jennifer works incredibly hard to ensure the success of our OCS students and the Blue Bear Cafe. She perseveres through adversity with poise and grace. She maintains high expectations for her students and pushes them to be their best.”

Taylor’s CTE colleagues mentioned, “Greg Taylor is a father figure to his students. He teaches them how to do woodwork and how to be good, productive people in society. He has used his craft to guide and empower so many students over the years.”

Finance department employee Amy Sawyers was named the Central Office Employee of the Year.

Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison noted, “Amy Sawyers is an outstanding employee and it is easy to see why her peers voted her Employee of the Year. She has worked for the district for many years meeting and greeting all new employees and helping them navigate their way in our district. She goes above and beyond to help make sure all staff members are paid on time as well as helping them navigate the payroll system. Amy supports our staff every day which makes our staff prepared and ready to care for our children.”

In addition to these recognitions, the district surprised an administrator earlier in 2022. In March, Chelsy Payne, Jones Intermediate School principal, was named Mount Airy City Schools Principal of the Year.

Superintendent Morrison shared, “Chelsy Payne has done an amazing job during a difficult couple of years of pandemic challenges. She brings a joy and enthusiasm to her job that radiates out to her staff and students.”