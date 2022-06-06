Magnet school grads hailed as trailblazers

DOBSON — They might be small in number, but graduates of Surry Online Magnet School were told that their impact has been huge.
“You have trailblazed your way through education,” Kristin Blake, the principal of the school with Trailblazers as a mascot said to members of its Class of 2022 during their commencement ceremony Friday afternoon in Dobson.
“And everybody here today is proud of what you have accomplished,” Blake added during the gathering also attended by about 90 family members and friends of the graduates.
The name Trailblazers not only fits Surry Online Magnet School’s unique format compared to other institutions, allowing students the option of completing a high school education via strictly online means — stressing personalized learning through unique, flexible opportunities desired for various reasons.
It also applies to the fact that Friday’s graduation program was just the second in the history of the school that is still finding its way. This year’s class numbered 13, compared to seven in 2021.
The emergence of Surry Online Magnet School during the Pandemic Era was considered groundbreaking from both a state and local standpoint.
Continue to grow, speaker urges
It was appropriate that someone who was a key part of Surry Online Magnet School’s development was the special commencement speaker, Dr. Terri Mosley, a Surry County Schools retiree who is a former principal of North Surry High among other roles.
Mosley also is an eight-year member of the Surry County Board of Education who was chairing that body when the unique campus without a campus was founded.
And while Mosley congratulated its latest batch of graduates for their achievement Friday, she said during her address that their education should continue long after leaving with diplomas in hand.
“The real class is life,” Mosley said while pointing out that the graduates already had shown their character through community activities and other means. “While you were not perfect along the way, remember the job of learning is lifelong.”
If the seniors remember nothing else from her remarks, Mosley said she hoped it would be her message Friday afternoon that along with continuing to focus on their ABCs they shouldn’t forget the three Cs — change, choices and consequences.
In making the point about change, the speaker cited a statement from Gandhi, who said that individuals must be the change that they want to see in the world.
Mosley advised the Class of 2022 that the stage is now set for it “to change the world for the better.”
Regarding choices, she hopes the departing seniors will make more good ones than bad, with the consequences part of the three Cs highlighting the need to hold oneself accountable for his or her actions.
“As you take your walk down Memory Lane, take time to say thanks to those who helped you throughout that process,” Mosley concluded.
The seniors repeated a pledge during the program in which they vowed to view their diplomas as a sacred trust and “strive to bring honor to myself and my school.”
Well on their way
Due to the unique circumstances that characterize the lives of some Surry Online Magnet School class members, they already have gotten a taste of the adult world, said Blake, the principal.
This has included holding down full- or part-time jobs to support their families while also pursuing a diploma, she explained.
Their already hefty accomplishments will be joined by more in the future, according to Blake, who mentioned that two of the 13 graduates will be attending four-year colleges or universities, eight will take the community college route, two will be receiving vocational training and one is directly entering the workforce.
The fact that they have reached this point while overcoming challenges posed by COVID-19 is a special achievement in itself, the principal indicated.
“As we know, these last few years have been really hard.”
