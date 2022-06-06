East Surry grads ready for the next chapter

Senior Class President Sam Whitt praises his fellow graduates for their resilience shown during the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “While the masked elephant in the room strived to destroy our visions of a better future, we prevailed with the utmost vitality and courage.”
Fleetwood Mac’s, “Landslide” is performed by Sarah Taylor, Kaitlyn Wall, Mattison Wall, Sabrina Wilmoth and Riley Yard.
Members of the Class of 2022 wait for their names to be called.
Rose “Rosie” Craven gets a standing ovation as she is recognized as East Surry’s salutatorian in the Class of 2022.
East Surry Student Body President and Valedictorian Cooper Motsinger jokes that all the members of the Class of 2022 had to go through uncomfortable times during high school, whether that be giving a speech at graduation or getting a death glare from Principal Shannon DuPlessis.
Members of the East Surry Army JROTC Color Guard present the United States and North Carolina flags prior to Friday’s graduation ceremony.
2022 graduate Eli Bruner, left, is escorted across the graduation stage by Pam Hege.
Junior Marshals Samarin Kipple, left, and Bennet Lin lead the Class of 2022 into David H. Diamont Stadium.
East Surry Principal Shannon DuPlessis welcomes a full David H. Diamont Stadium to the Class of 2022 Graduation Ceremony.
PILOT MOUNTAIN — “Pressure creates diamonds” was a theme of East Surry’s graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022.
A variety of obstacles during “these uncertain times” were piled on top of the usual trials of high school, testing 126 seniors in ways much different that many that came before them. The June 3 ceremony inside David H. Diamont Stadium commemorated the graduates’ resilience and brought to a close this portion of their lives.
“The metamorphic change we have all undergone in the last four years has been genuinely remarkable,” said Senior Class President Samuel Whitt. “Shy, timid freshmen have blossomed into confident, strong seniors, ready to take on the world with fervent vigor and zeal. We have grown not only athletically, academically and artistically, but have experienced tremendous personal growth and development.”
The Class of 2022 didn’t just scrape by in what Samuel referred to as the “masked elephant in the room.” They thrived, and many diamonds were created thanks to the myriad of challenges the class overcame.
According to Principal Shannon DuPlessis, the following statistics apply to East Surry’s Class of 2022. Of the 126 graduates:
- 74% plan to further their education after high school
- 60% will be enrolled in a 2-year or 4-year college or university
- 9% plan to enter the workforce
- 4% plan to join one of the branches of the military
- 6% have other plans after graduation
- 24 have a weighted GPA of 4.0 or higher
- 78 will graduate with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher
As of Friday, East Surry’s 2022 graduates had been awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships and grants.
Following Whitt’s speech, Cardinals Sarah Taylor, Kaitlyn Wall, Mattison Wall, Sabrina Wilmoth and Riley Yard performed “Landslide,” by Fleetwood Mac.
Then came time for the presentation of diplomas. It was at this time that East Surry also recognized two particular students for their superlative academic accomplishments.
Rose Jeanette “Rosie” Craven was honored as the Class of 2022’s salutatorian. Craven attained the second-highest cumulative grade point average in the class: a weighted GPA of 4.65.
Cooper Wayne Motsinger was honored as the Class of 2022’s valedictorian. Motsinger attained the highest cumulative grade point average in the class: a weighted GPA of 4.76.
Cooper returned to the stage after all diplomas had been handed out. As student body president, Motsinger was privileged to give a speech at graduation; a speech, he joked, that he tried to ignore when running for the position the previous year.
Glancing out at a packed Diamont Stadium, Cooper admitted he was stepping out of his comfort zone by giving the speech. However, he used it to analogize the struggles he and his classmates overcame during their time at East Surry.
“Whether it be through stepping out of your comfort zone to adjust to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic or physically stepping up to the plate to help put East Surry in a state championship game, each of you have gotten here by being uncomfortable in one way or another,” he said. “I’m sure most of you have been on the receiving end of a signature Mrs. D death glare, so I know you know that feeling of being uncomfortable. In all seriousness, for that reason, being here today is an incredible achievement, and I want to congratulate you all on making it this far.”
As his speech came to a close, Cooper provided encouraging words to his fellow graduates as they prepare to embark on their new journeys.
“Today is a day that you probably won’t ever forget,” he said. “It marks the end of a large chapter of your life, and a new one awaits you after you toss that hat. For better or worse, you won’t ever hear that first period bell or Coach Hart yelling about some amendment from the other side of the school ever again. Our days on the field and in the student section are gone, and so are the nights trying to get an essay done before 11:59 p.m. But, the relationships and memories that we have formed here will last us a lifetime.
“I cannot wait to read each of your next chapters, and I wish you the best of luck with whatever you decide to write in them.”
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports