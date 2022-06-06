Dobson to host ‘Welcome to Medicare’ event

Staff Report

DOBSON — It’s great to have Medicare available, but persons who are preparing to sign up for the government-run health insurance program — or know someone who is — might be confused about where to begin.

An event planned Thursday in Dobson could provide such guidance.

The “Welcome to Medicare” session to be presented by the Surry County Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) is designed to help affected members of the public navigate what organizers call the complicated “Medicare Highway.”

The program is scheduled from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the N.C. Cooperative Extension office at 915 E. Atkins St. in Dobson.

Seats can be reserved at 336-401-8025.

Topics to be covered include Medicare basic benefits, Medicare supplemental plans, Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug plans.

One needn’t be on the road to Medicare to attend Thursday’s session, which is open to everyone. This includes those caring for someone or with a family member on Medicare, who could benefit from the information provided by the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program.

It is part of the N.C. Department of Insurance.

The national Medicare program primarily provides health insurance coverage for Americans who are 65 and older, but also for some younger people with disability status.

It began in 1965 under the Social Security Administration and now is operated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.