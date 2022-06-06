She digs the past

Budding archaeologist got her start at SCC

Katelyn Badgett of Mount Airy works as an archaeological field technician for Environmental Research Group’s Cultural Resource Department. Badgett attended Surry Community College before transferring to Appalachian State University to major in archaeology. (Submitted photo)

DOBSON — Katelyn Badgett of Mount Airy, a former Surry Community College student, is traveling the nation and unearthing its history every day.

Badgett graduated from Surry Central High School and then attended Surry Community College to start her college education. She was able to complete most of her general education courses at SCC before transferring to Appalachian State University.

“Surry gave me what I needed before I moved on to a four-year college. Classes were cheaper, and the financial aid office was super helpful,” she said. Badgett received a scholarship from Surry Community College that she was able to use when transferring to Appalachian State.

At Appalachian State, Badgett completed a Bachelor of Science in archaeology with a minor in history. While a student at ASU, she worked in an archaeology lab under Dr. Cameron Gokee as a lab technician. She received hands-on experience organizing artifacts that he brought back from his work in Senegal, Africa.

Badgett works as an archaeological field technician for Environmental Research Group’s Cultural Resource Department. While the company is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, she spends the majority of her time traveling for work along the East Coast.

“I’ve been to some pretty interesting places. I mostly work on military bases, so I’ve seen a lot of historic military sites and old homesteads that were there before the bases,” says Badgett.

Eventually, she wants to earn a master’s degree to open up further opportunities in her career field. “I’d like to either teach or work in a museum one day. I also really want to learn more about biological anthropology, because it’s another concentration that I was interested in while attending college,” says Badgett.

Badgett looks back at her time at Surry Community College fondly. “I always recommend Surry to the younger generation. I missed the flexibility of SCC when I transferred. I had been able to work to pay for college and have Fridays off for studying and finishing homework. Also, if you’re the type of person who wants to go into a specialized field, you can earn a degree in a short time and get your life going.”

Badgett and her family have deep roots in Surry County and stay highly involved in the community. She worked at 13 Bones Restaurant in Mount Airy to pay for college and is the Color Guard instructor for North Surry High School’s marching band. Her sister, Bailey, attended SCC for both electronic engineering technology and criminal justice. Her father, Paul, also earned a degree in criminal justice at Surry.