Bluegrass convention marks 50th year

June 5, 2022 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Twelve-year-old Margo McSweeney, of Floyd, Va., plays her banjo during the youth competition Saturday. She is accompanied by her instructor, Mac Traynham, also of Floyd. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)

<p>Butch Bost, left, and Kenny Garren strum a few chords while singing together under a picnic shelter Saturday at the Mount Airy Blue Grass and Old Time Fiddler’s Convention. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)</p>

Butch Bost, left, and Kenny Garren strum a few chords while singing together under a picnic shelter Saturday at the Mount Airy Blue Grass and Old Time Fiddler’s Convention. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)

<p>Wanda Crabb, a volunteer working with the festival, shows off the 50th anniversary shirt created for this year’s Blue Grass and Old Time Fiddler’s Convention. She said by 11:30 Saturday morning, there were only 14 of the shirts left for sale. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)</p>

Wanda Crabb, a volunteer working with the festival, shows off the 50th anniversary shirt created for this year’s Blue Grass and Old Time Fiddler’s Convention. She said by 11:30 Saturday morning, there were only 14 of the shirts left for sale. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)

<p>Dakota Karper, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., shares a laugh back stage with emcee Jimmy Haley while waiting her turn to go onstage during the music competition Saturday.</p>

Dakota Karper, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., shares a laugh back stage with emcee Jimmy Haley while waiting her turn to go onstage during the music competition Saturday.

<p>A good-sized crowd of old time and blue grass fans watch as Gary Hello, of Floyd, Va., and Raistling Brabson, of Calloway, Va., play on stage Saturday morning. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)</p>

A good-sized crowd of old time and blue grass fans watch as Gary Hello, of Floyd, Va., and Raistling Brabson, of Calloway, Va., play on stage Saturday morning. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)

<p>Fans of all ages were in Mount Airy over the weekend for the Mount Airy Bluegrass and Old Time Fiddler’s Convention. Here Tom Weierick and his wife Jenn, along with their children Juliet, Veronica, and Genevieve, all of Cary, enjoy listening during the competition portion of Saturday’s fiddler’s convention. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)</p>

Fans of all ages were in Mount Airy over the weekend for the Mount Airy Bluegrass and Old Time Fiddler’s Convention. Here Tom Weierick and his wife Jenn, along with their children Juliet, Veronica, and Genevieve, all of Cary, enjoy listening during the competition portion of Saturday’s fiddler’s convention. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)

Musicians and fans from up and down the East Coast — as well as from lands as far away as Canada and England — were in Mount Airy over the past week preparing for this weekend’s Mount Airy Bluegrass and Old Time Fiddler’s Convention.

With a weeklong series of workshops by the Surry Arts Council, along with musicians from around the region descending on Veterans Memorial Park for the event, there was plenty for fans of every genre of mountain music to enjoy.

A full story, along with a list of winners, will be available at mtairynews.com on Monday, and in the Tuesday print edition of the paper.