Mount Airy grads encouraged to look ahead

Class salutatorian Dylan Tilley makes his remarks, keeping the audience laughing before encouraging his fellow graduates, “No matter what comes next, take some time to live a little.” (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Friends and family members line the fence along the field Saturday to get a clearer view of their graduate. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Graduates who completed at least 160 hours of community service as Mount Airy High School seniors stand for recognition. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Saturday morning was bright and clear across Mount Airy — but nowhere was that more vivid than on the football field at Mount Airy High School.
There, more than 130 seniors were gathered for their graduation, accompanied by enough family, friends, and school staff to nearly fill the stadium to capacity. While some of the remarks from students and faculty talked of their past and their years in the city school system, most of the focus was on the bright, hopeful future awaiting the graduates.
“The possibilities are limitless for us, as long as we believe in ourselves,” said valedictorian Calissa Watson during her address to her classmates and the audience. She encouraged her classmates to go out into the world and, no matter their career or life choices, to “work hard and have no regrets.”
“Don’t let the fear of falling keep you from soaring,” Class President Olivia Phillips encouraged her fellow graduates.
Cass Salutatorian Dylan Tilley brought quite a bit of humor to his speech, eliciting peels of laughter from the audience. First, he said he had procrastinated in drawing up his remarks so long he had forgotten what the subject was to be — and only got a reminder Thursday, two days before graduation.
Then, most of his comments were built around how his talk could be compared to the Hollywood PG ratings —which, he said, allow for some profanity, some depictions of violence, and even brief nudity, none of which his talk contained.
After a few more laughter-inducing lines, Dylan offered this encouragement to his classmates: “No matter what comes next, take some time to live a little…Give’m hell Class of 2022.”
“I’m the proud superintendent of Mount Airy City Schools,” Kim Morrison said when she took the podium to make her remarks shortly before Principal Jason Dorsett oversaw the presentation of the diplomas.
Morrison comment on how she and others with the school system have watched the graduates, from their first days walking into BH Tharringon Primary School grow up — many becoming involved in sports and academic teams, school clubs, church youth groups, community projects, and a host of other activities as they grew into young women and men.
“You have overcome challenges, accomplished great things…you have stood up for what you believe.”
Those experiences and growth have all blended together, carrying the graduates to this point in their lives.
“Go out and make your future…you are the light” in a world that is often dark, she said. “Your light is important every day.”
After having the graduates stand in different groups — those who have completed 160 hours or more of community service, those who had earned honors with their graduation, and other accomplishments — the moment they had all waited for arrived.
Over the next 45 or so minutes was a procession of seniors, each coming up as their name was called, accepting their diploma, then leaving the stage a high school graduate, ready to move on and make their mark in the world.