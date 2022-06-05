Police reports

• Damage has been caused to a large downtown mural, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

It was discovered last Saturday at The Easter Brothers mural in the Jack A. Loftis Plaza rest area on North Main Street, where an unknown party climbed the wall containing it and caused paint to chip off the artwork.

The damage was put at $50, with the victim of the injury to real property case listed as Mayberry Trading Post, a business adjoining the plaza where the mural is located on the side of its building.

• Ramiro Valadez-Guzman, 45, of 958 Newsome St., was arrested Monday on a first-degree trespassing charge after police responded to a civil disturbance call at the Chili Rojo restaurant on Newsome Street.

He allegedly refused to leave that establishment after being banned by management personnel and was held in the Surry County Jail under a $200 secured bond. The case is set for the June 13 session of District Court.

• Hibbett Sports on Rockford Street was the scene of a larceny on May 23, when Nike Vapormax tennis shoes valued at $140 were stolen from the store by an unknown suspect.

• Ricky Mitchell Sheets, 36, listed as homeless, was jailed under a $30,000 secured bond on May 22 on felony charges including threatening an executive legal official and interfering with an electronic monitoring device, which had been filed in Wake County on May 18.

Sheets was located by city officers at an Arlington Heights Lane location and fled on foot after being confronted by them only to be taken into custody on Porter Street, arrest records state. That led to an additional charge of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, with Sheets scheduled to be in District Court in Dobson next Tuesday.

• Anthony James Mangine, 56, of 1630 Mount Herman Church Road, was served on May 22 with an outstanding warrant for a felony charge stemming from his alleged assault of another man with nunchucks on May 15, which caused severe lacerations.

This was reported at the home of the victim, Nicholas Richard Martin of Factory Street, where Mangine hit Martin in the face and body with the martial arts striking weapon, police records state.

Mangine, who is accused of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on June 13. An incident report filed on May 15 stated that Martin also had assaulted Mangine with a deadly weapon, but no record could be found of any charge issued against him.

• Joseph Tyrone Norman, 63, of 341 W. Virginia St., was charged with two counts of larceny on May 19 stemming from incidents at the Aldi supermarket on State Street, where he allegedly took five Black Angus ribeye steaks valued at $74, and Walmart, involving unspecified merchandise worth $113, with restitution owed in both cases.

Norman, who was taken into custody in the vicinity of the two stores on West Stewart Drive near Park Drive, was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,500 secured bond and slated for a June 13 appearance in District Court.