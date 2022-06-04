Principal Dr. Paige Badgett speaks to the assembled crowd for the North Surry High graduation.
North Surry High Seniors and Junior Marshals begin the procession toward the stadium.
The students of North Surry High class of 2022 march to their seats Saturday, June 4, in Mount Airy.
The teachers of North Surry High are on the move in the minutes before the ceremony.
North Surry High faculty line the walkway to offer congratulations as the Seniors walk to enter the football field.
The color guard enter the field prior to the ceremony.
Student body president Nydia Cabrera addresses her peers.
Jacey Ward, Senior class president, speaks to the graduating class of 2022.
The sun was bright but temperatures comfortable for the commencement exercises of North Surry High.
The crowd waits for graduates to reappear at the stadium after the ceremony.
Carol Ryneski had Austin Hensley pose on the empty bleachers because getting a great photo of a special day is icing on the cake.
This former student of North Surry High is now all smiles with flowers in hand post graduation.
The North Surry High class of 2022 toss caps into the sky.
The North Surry High band remains at the ready to play the graduates off the field.
North Surry High School held commencement exercises Saturday, June 4, for the graduating class of 2022.
A sunny morning was on tap for the graduates along with their family and friends. After opening remarks from North Surry principal Dr. Paige Badgett, student body president Nydia Cabrera spoke to the graduates.
She acknowledged that she and her classmates had missed a sense of normalcy over the last two years. For showing strength and the “perseverance to complete this four-year rollercoaster,” she told the graduates she was proud of them.
It was not always an easy road for her either, “Personally, it wasn’t an easy four years, there were plenty of difficult nights when I was overwhelmed; but, just like the times I would lose my mom in Walmart, I reassure myself it will be ok. It always works out in the end.”
To the staff she offered, “Our school would be nothing without our hard-working office, guidance, nursing, and lunchroom staff. Especially our custodians, they are some of the most hard-working people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.”
Educators had to roll with the punches of the pandemic, and the changing nature of their roles in general. “You didn’t sign up for a pandemic that completely changed your teaching methods; or a climate where we have lockdown drills, and you are a line of defense,” she said.
“I care more about your mental health and happiness than bubbles on a scantron. I am very grateful for the guidance and support of my teachers.”
Senior class president Jacey Ward addressed the student body with the message “Once a Greyhound, always a Greyhound.”
“I know it gets tossed around all the time, but I think that saying actually holds true to all of us here today. Lots of us were born Greyhounds, parents, grandparents, or siblings were Greyhounds and you remember imagining your high school experience being at North Surry.” Even for those not born into it, she said that making it through the trials and tribulations of freshman year bring everyone into the fold.
She recalled memories from the years before things went askew thanks to Covid. Extracurricular activities helped mold students into the people they have become today, as have the staff of North Surry. Ward said, “They are why you are where you are today.”
There were good times to be had like the “only true Mount Airy versus North Surry football game.” While North Surry lost, a trip to Cook Out soothed the sting of the loss. “These are all memories that cannot be erased because you are truly a Greyhound.”
As the senior class president, she joked she would see them all at the reunion, but left the class of 2022 with the following, “Giving back and appreciating this place, this community, and these people is what makes you always a Greyhound.”
“Always being a Greyhound in the future means that we need to represent this place well as we become proud alumni.”
There will be additional coverage of the North Surry High School graduation in Tuesday’s print edition of The Mount Airy News.