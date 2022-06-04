Meadowview Magnet students part of art contest

June 4, 2022 Mount Airy News Arts, News 0

Meadowview Magnet School art teacher Krista Culpepper, left, and Alexis Vanhoy, who received first place in her respective category in the Superintendent’s Art Contest.

<p>Art pieces created by seventh grader Carter Klein entitled, “The Clawwww” and eighth grader Westyn McCraw entitled, “Starburst.”</p>

<p>Meadowview Magnet School art teacher Krista Culpepper, left, and seventh grader Katie Waddell stand next to some artwork.</p>

<p>Art piece created by sixth grader Heather Childress, entitled “Homerun”</p>

Several students from Meadowview Magnet were selected to have their art pieces on display in the Viticulture Center at Surry Community College as part of the Superintendent’s Art Contest in May.

Meadowview Art Teacher Krista Culpepper told selected students, “What a great opportunity to see your work hung alongside your fellow classmates and other art students throughout the county.”

Sixth grade students selected were Ameryka Garcia-Espinosa, Dare King, John Simmons, Quinn Simandle, Anali Lopez Bedolla, Heather Childress, Juliett Martinez, Kailey Cockerham and Kynlee Venable.

Seventh grade students selected were Sadie Sherlin, Kaylin Adame, Carter Klein, Katie Waddell, and Neira Mares-Hernandez.

Eighth grade students selected were Allee Glen Kiser, Aniston Lowman, Alexis Vanhoy, Byron Brown, Colton Moore, Charlotte Williams, and Westyn McCraw.

Alexis Vanhoy brought home a first-place award for her art.