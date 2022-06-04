Carrie Elmore Award grants wish to local student

Yoselin Avilez enjoying the inside of her new playhouse. (Submitted photo)

<p>Yoselin Avilez and her mother explore the new playhouse. (Submitted photo)</p>

Eleven years ago, then-graduating senior Courtney Scott wanted to honor her cousin, Carrie Elmore, who at the time was battling Ewing Sarcoma, a condition the 10-year-old had battled since she was five.

Carrie, tragically, passed away the next year, in October 2021, at the age of 11, but her cousin made it possible for Carrie’s memory to live on by establishing the Carrie Elmore Award. That award grants $500 toward the cost of helping to grant a wish for a Surry County student in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

This year, for the seventh time since its inception, the Carrie Elmore Award has been granted.

The 2022 recipient of the Carrie Elmore Award is Yoselin Avilez, an 8-year-old student at Cedar Ridge Elementary School.

Yoselin’s wish was for a “Frozen” themed playhouse. Ashley Mills, Surry County Schools Educational Foundation managing director, presented Yoselin with the gift on May 31. Gerardo Linares with the school system’s Migrant Support helped Mills coordinate the presentation and award with the family.

Kayla Scott and Courtney Oakley expressed how excited they are to present this award to Yoselin and her family. “We want this gift to help Yoselin to have fun without thinking of doctors and hospitals. We just want her to have a great time,” they said.

Yoselin’s mother expressed gratitude to the Elmore family saying, “Yoselin really loves the playhouse. It’s beautiful.” Yoselin also received a play kitchen and accessories for the playhouse.

For more information about the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation, the Carrie Elmore Award, or to make a donation to the Carrie Elmore Fund, visit www.scsfoundation.org or call Mills at 336-386-8211.