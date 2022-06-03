Local student wins Academic Excellence Award

Chloe Snow of Mount Airy recently received the North Carolina Community College System Academic Excellence Award for Surry Community College. SCC President Dr. David Shockley recognized Snow at an SCC Board of Trustees meeting, where Snow was given a commemorative gold medal and a letter of congratulations. (Submitted photo)

Chloe Snow, an associate in arts major from Mount Airy, is the North Carolina Community College System Academic Excellence Award recipient for Surry Community College.

SCC President Dr. David Shockley recognized Snow at an SCC Board of Trustees meeting where she was given a commemorative gold medal and a letter of congratulations from the North Carolina Community College System’s president, Thomas A. Stith III. Snow has a 4.0 college GPA.

Snow is graduating from SCC and Surry Early College High School this spring. She explained that in her four years of taking college courses through her high school career, she was able to gain a clear view of her future.

Snow credits Dr. Darin Cozzens, division chair of English, Communication & Humanities, along with other English faculty for guiding her toward her career goals.

“From my instructor Mr. Heitschmidt’s English-teaching methods, encouraging words and patience, I learned how to write. From there, I took more English classes at Surry, knowing that one day, I wanted to be a writer. During my junior year, I took Dr. Cozzens’ English Literature course. From that class, I decided by the next fall that I would apply to a university in hopes of being accepted to obtain a degree in journalism,” Snow said.

Snow is a writing tutor at Surry Community College and works in the Academic Support Center’s Writing Lab. At Surry Early College High School, she serves as president of the Fellowship of Christian Students club.

In the community, Snow participates in volunteer work with a local ministry, as well as for an after-school program that helps children with reading and writing. She also participates in the youth group at her church.

Snow has been accepted into Salem College to major in professional writing and English. Upon finishing her bachelor’s degree, she plans to pursue a master’s degree in library science. Her parents are Jeff and Wendy Snow of Surry County.

Every spring, one student from each of the 58 community colleges in the North Carolina Community College System is recognized for excellence in academics. According to the system’s website, selection of the academic excellence award recipient is based on a single selection from each college. The recipient must be enrolled and have completed at least 12 semester hours in an associate degree program with a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25. Colleges may use additional scholarship criteria beyond these minimum requirements.