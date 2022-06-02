Police reports

June 1, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A break-in at a local residence has resulted in the theft of a Nintendo PlayStation gaming console valued at $600, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The crime was discovered last Friday at the home of Alice Aurieua Zimmerman and Luis Hose Jackson, who are both listed as victims. Entry was gained by unknown means.

• Injury to real property occurred at Food Lion on West Lebanon Street during a May 24 incident in which a known individual shoved electronic sliding doors open at the store, causing damage put at $300.

The case was still under investigation at last report.

• A vandalism was discovered at Mayberry Mall on May 21, which involved multiple windows being broken on a 1997 Honda Civic owned by Francis Allen, a resident of Glade Valley Road, by an unknown suspect.

This included two glass windshield panels and two windows on the driver’s side, damage totaling $350.

• A 2019 Honda Ruckus moped, valued at $2,800 and owned by Daniel Leonard Cox, was stolen on May 20 from his residence on Banner Street. It was bearing license tag number MA96227 and described as black in color.

• Jonas Garcia, 26, of 109 Mobile Way, was served with outstanding criminal summonses for charges of injury to personal property and simple assault on May 16, which had been issued in August 2020 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with Erick Anibal Sanchez, a homeless person, listed as the complainant.

Garcia was encountered by city officers during a domestic call in the 400 block of Worth Street, which led to the discovery of the unserved summonses. He is scheduled to appear in District Court on June 10.

• Billy Jackson Ledford III, 33, listed as a resident of Winston-Salem, was arrested at an Inglebrook Trail location on May 15 and charged with misuse of the 911 system and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ledford is alleged to have dialed 911 multiple times for no reason, police records state. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a June 13 appearance in District Court.