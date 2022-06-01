Elkin hosts a full weekend of NC Trail Days events

NC Trail days mixes self guided and group hikes along the Mountains to Sea train, evening runs, a 5k, and the Insane Terrain 5k for those seeking a greater challenge. Visit: nctraildays.com for more information.
The NC Trail Days Festival is returning to Elkin Thursday through Sunday with a full schedule of events for lovers of the great outdoors.
The four-day festival is an ideal chance to spend the weekend in and around Elkin while enjoying guided and self-guided hikes, Yadkin River excursions, outdoor exhibitors, art, and live music.
“NC Trail Days is Elkin’s way of celebrating our beautiful Foothills region, our network of trails and our great community spirit. All trails lead to Elkin!” the festival website announces.
“From the Mountains-To-Sea Trail (MST), the Overmountain Victory Trail, and the Yadkin River State Paddle Trail to the Yadkin Valley Wine Trail, Downtown Elkin Mural Trail or even the Surry County sonker trail there is a trail for everyone,” organizers said.
The NC Trail Days welcome gathering is planned for 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Heritage and Trails Center. The gathering will feature live music and wine, beer and food available for purchase.
While the kickoff is in the evening, Thursday’s schedule starts early at 8 a.m. and includes Yadkin River excursions; hiking the MST in Stone Mountain State Park; a hike from Grassy Creek Vineyard to Carter Falls (with post hike glass of wine); stone painting and scavenger hunt for kids of all ages; a hike of historic downtown Elkin; an evening run along the Stone Mountain Loop Trail; and The Martha Bassett Show at Reeves Theater.
Friday has a quilt show; Pokémon GO guided hike in Elkin and the Overmountain Victory Trail; a hike of Widows Creek along the MST trail; a 10+ mile hike of the Basin Trail; a hike of moonshine stills along Garden Creek; Forest Bathing, or the immersion into nature to improve mental wellbeing; music from pianist Zach Groff; a Surry 250 lecture on the natural beauty and heritage of the area; Paul Thorn at Reeves Theater; and a Downtown Block Party & Low Country Boil.
Saturday events include the Yadkin River Run 5k/10k; Yadkin Valley Rotary Club’s pancake breakfast; the Carter Falls hike which will include a viewing of the future site of the Bridge of Dreams, a suspension bridge that is to take the MST across Elkin Creek; a hike of the E&A Rail Trail; and the 40 Mile Tour de Trail bike ride.
Other events include a farmer’s market; vendor village; guided tours of the Bluff Mountain Bike Trail; the “You Can Build a Teardrop Camper Too” workshop; a strenuous 3-mile hike of Wells Knob; and several live music acts throughout the day and scattered in eateries in the evenings part of the Downtown Music Trail.
Sunday wraps the festival with several of the previous day’s events being offered again and the Insane Terrain 5k; an outdoor multi-faith service; and traditional Celtic music from Fiddle Dee Dee with food from The Hot Dog Boy Food Truck.
It is a full schedule, and some elements may be subject to change. The full listing can be found at: https://www.nctraildays.com/2022schedule. The event is dog friendly; Elkin and Jonesville do require that dogs be on a leash in the town limits.
Parking may be found via on street parking in downtown Elkin and side streets as well as at several town parking lots. Drivers are advised to look for the purple signs with a “P” for parking. There is also downtown parking at the Heritage & Trails Visitor Center on Standard Street, Elkin Farmer’s Market at the corner of Business 21 and Market Street, at Municipal Park in Elkin and at Elkin High School on Elk Spur Street and at Elkin Elementary School on Church Street.
Organizers say, “Bring your bikes, boats, and boots and enjoy the weekend with trail lovers from all over on our many trails in and around Elkin.” With high temperatures Friday through Sunday forecast in the low 80s, follow any marked trail – or make one of you own – to Elkin this weekend for NC Trail Days 2022.