Surry Central students enter art contest

May 31, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Art by Abigail Baker

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Aylin Rodriguez</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Aylin Rodriguez

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Alaina Smith</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Alaina Smith

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Amber McDevitt</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Amber McDevitt

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Amber McDevitt</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Amber McDevitt

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Daniel Ratricio Maldonado</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Daniel Ratricio Maldonado

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Chesney Brady</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Chesney Brady

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Dayanna Flores Armenta</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Dayanna Flores Armenta

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Emerie Elswick Guden</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Emerie Elswick Guden

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Dayanna Flores Armenta</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Dayanna Flores Armenta

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Fisher Freeman</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Fisher Freeman

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Gracie Weaver</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Gracie Weaver

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Gracie Weaver</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Gracie Weaver

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Haley Johnson, Hollie Culbertson and Natalie Branch</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Haley Johnson, Hollie Culbertson and Natalie Branch

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Hannah Carter</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Hannah Carter

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Hannah Carter</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Hannah Carter

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Isaac Eller</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Isaac Eller

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Isaac Eller</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Isaac Eller

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Joshua Marion</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Joshua Marion

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Joshua Marion</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Joshua Marion

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Joy Tilley</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Joy Tilley

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Joy Tilley</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Joy Tilley

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Joy Tilley</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Joy Tilley

Submitted photo

<p>Submitted photo</p>

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Kayli Grizzell</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Kayli Grizzell

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Lanie Fitzgerald</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Lanie Fitzgerald

Submitted photo

<p>Art by McKenna Merritt</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by McKenna Merritt

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Landon Wright</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Landon Wright

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Lanie Fitzgerald</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Lanie Fitzgerald

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Lanie Fitzgerald</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Lanie Fitzgerald

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Natalyna Carmen</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Natalyna Carmen

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Natalyna Carmen</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Natalyna Carmen

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Natalyna Carmen</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Natalyna Carmen

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Selena Ruiz Sias</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Selena Ruiz Sias

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Rafael Hernandez</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Rafael Hernandez

Submitted photo

<p>Art by Selena Ruiz Sias</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Art by Selena Ruiz Sias

Submitted photo

Surry Central High School art students had a number of their works on display at the Viticulture Center at Surry Community College earlier this month as part of the annual Superintendent’s Art Contest.

Among those who participated in the contest, and the category of their are, were:

3D Sculpture — Chesney Brady, Gracie Weaver, Haley Johnson, Hollie Culbertson, Natalie Branch, Lanie Fitzgerald, and Natalyna Torres;

Digital Media and Photography — Abigail Baker, Aylin Rodriguez, Fisher Freeman, Joy Tilley, Lanie Fitzgerald, McKenna Merritt, Natalyna Torres, Selena Ruiz-Sias;

Drawing — Amber McDevitt, Dayanna Flores Armenta, Gracie Weaver, Isaac Eller, Joy Tilley, Landon Wright, Rafael Hernandez;

Mixed Media — Alaina Smith, Amber McDevitt, Daniel Patricio-Maldonado, Emerie Elswick-Guden, Hannah Carter, Joshua Marion, Joy Tilley, Kayli Grizzell;

Painting — Dayanna Flores Armenta, Hannah Carter, Isaac Eller, Joshua Marion, Joy Tilley, Lanie Fitzgerald, Natalyna Torres, and Selena Ruiz-Sias.