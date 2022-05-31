Once in need, now the helping hand

Rhonda Baylor does not mean to sound boastful, but she is pretty content with life these days after some years of struggle. She remembers the version of herself that first arrived in Mount Airy 16 years ago and a lot has changed since those days for the better.

Boastful, no, but she is appreciative to be where she is now for it was not always this way. To honor those who aided her along the way and helped her to be on the solid footing where she finds herself now: she wants to give back to the homeless of Mount Airy.

On Saturday, June 4, Baylor will begin a new give back effort by offering a lunch and clothing giveaway for the homeless from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the 461 South Street North, #1, Mount Airy.

“We are going to have hot dogs, snacks and drinks,” she said. “Also, we are going to be giving away some clothing to those who need it.”

Hearing a call

Baylor hopes to make this a regularly occurring event and said she would like to see it happening every month. She is grateful to the business for allowing her to hold the first event in their lot, but this is to be a onetime event at that location. “I want to find a more permanent place to do this,” she added.

At this time, she is not sure where the next location may be, access to the South Street parking lot is for this upcoming event only.

For now, she is placing her faith above knowing that the path forward will be revealed in due time. She said of her mission, “It has to be led by God, it’s all for the glory of God.”

Having a little faith has been a key for Baylor and she has already seen that faith come through when in 2011 the Baylor’s took ownership of their new Habitat for Humanity home. She said on that happy day, “I would like to thank each and every one who participated in helping us build this home, because without you, it wouldn’t be possible, so thank God for everything.”

It took the help of the community to get the Habitat home built and she is aware that she needs help from the community to grow her outreach into something that will last. By getting the word out now she hopes to be able to get more donations to make a bigger impact on a community in need going forward.

Turning the page

Alcoholism and homelessness clouded her outlook on life for many years and it was for that very reason that she made the journey in the first place. A recovery program that she had been working with found her housing in Mount Airy, and so she made the trek.

Armed with only three trash bags full of clothes, a beat up black and white TV, and a desire to improve herself – she arrived. Little did she did know that the journey was going to be a one-way trip. As is so often the case with people who move to Surry County, she fell in love with the area and chose never to leave.

With her situation improved and years of sober living in her rear-view mirror, her goal is to serve to the community and those who are in need. She said it clearly, “God put this on my heart. I am doing okay now, I have a house, two cars and got my associates in general education earlier this month. Things are going good for me — so I want to give back.”

“There is a great homeless problem in this area,” she observed noting the situation that she has seen in and around the county. She knows that the options for the homeless, especially men, are limited and it is here she sees an area to serve her fellow man and in turn her faith. In aiding in the carrying of another’s burdens she hopes she can be effective in changing outcomes and feels that will be its own reward.

With plans on the horizon for transitional housing on Rawley Avenue and the ongoing goal to open a permanent Mount Airy Men’s Shelter, thankfully there are more options forthcoming.

However, these are options that will take time to come into service.

The Rawley Avenue transitional home needs to be converted from its current state of apartments into a mix of single residence apartments and dorm style multi-person units. Meanwhile, the men’s shelter is eyeing a vacant building in the area around Northern Regional Hospital after a previous plan to build on West Lebanon Street proved too costly.

Baylor, and others like her, seek to be the stopgap that will help the homeless get from today to that day when a permanent all-weather shelter opens its doors for those men in need. For now, a simple offering of food or some fresh clothing is going to be the starting point for her efforts.

A common chorus that comes from these members of the community who feel driven to offer these meals, shelters against the elements, or clothing and toys to kids at the holidays, or tornado relief to the people in Mayfield, Kentucky last December is their desire to give back.

She is not alone as there are people around the community working diligently to improve the lives of others. Baylor needed an assist and getting that helping hand changed the trajectory of her life so now she feels compelled to do the same for someone else.