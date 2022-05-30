‘More than a name on a wall’

A crowd gathered under the hot sun Monday at the Mount Airy War Memorial only to be reminded of the harsher circumstances that have claimed lives of military personnel to preserve ideals of freedom that still live.
“Memorial Day is a time to remember and celebrate,” special speaker Stan Farmer said of its dual nature during an annual city program held in observance of that holiday attended by citizens reveling in the patriotism of the occasion.
“Though sadness touches our hearts, courage and bravery are two Memorial Day traditions that will carry on long after the sadness subsides and we ourselves are long gone,” added Farmer, a former Marine who became city manager in January.
“The meaning of memorial is ‘in memory,’” he told those assembled. They included veterans of the Korean, Vietnam and Middle East wars along with uniformed city Honor Guard personnel, Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Honor Guard units and Junior ROTC cadets — joined by city and county government officials.
“With this in mind, we know the true meaning of Memorial Day, to honor and remember all those American service members who died defending our freedom — our right to be free,” Farmer said.
“Reason for this day”
And it is not enough just to recognize the war dead, but to realize that their lives — and sacrifices — have that lasting meaning, reminded Mayor Ron Niland, who also spoke Monday. “I want us not to forget the reason for this day.”
Niland evoked words of two seemingly diverse sources Monday — Abraham Lincoln and The Statler Brothers country music group.
The mayor said he believed words Lincoln uttered during his Gettysburg Address best exemplify the meaning of Memorial Day in speaking after that battle about those killed when he said “that these dead shall not have died in vain.”
Rather, they ensured that a free government will exist forever, Lincoln stated.
Niland also referred to lyrics in a Statler Brothers song about a grieving mother approaching the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., which contains the names of those lost in that war.
While recalling how much she loved and missed her son who was listed, the woman says while looking toward Heaven, “Lord could you tell him, he’s more than a name on a wall.”
Many have sacrificed
In addition, Niland read a city government Memorial Day proclamation Monday. It states that while the special day was first observed in May 1868 after the Civil War, those willing to put their lives on the line for the country have hailed from every generation.
Pastor D.M. Dalton, president of the Mount Airy Ministerial Association, who delivered the invocation for Monday’s program and special remarks, said these military members have reflected the lessons of Scripture to take “the old paths” and “the good way.”
Those who’ve made the supreme sacrifice should be honored every day, the mayor said. “But we should honor them especially on Memorial Day.”
Farmer, who told those assembled Monday that he was stationed at Camp Lejeune 30 years ago this month while in the U.S. Marine Corps, said what they accomplished and service personnel continue to defend are the foundation of the life everyone enjoys today.
“It’s the soldier, not the reporter, who has given us the freedom of the press,” Farmer said. “It’s the sailor, not the poet, who gave us the freedom of speech — it’s the Marines, not the politicians, who ensure us our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — it’s the airman, who salutes the flag, who serves beneath the flag and whose coffin is draped by that flag.”
Farmer pointed out that many of those who died have been mere youths with their whole lives ahead of them.
“We know who they are, as we visit the cemeteries and note the deaths of their shortened lives on their headstones,” the former Marine said. “We know their loved ones, their fathers and mothers, their children and the friends who shall always miss them.”
Other highlights of Monday’s program included a raising of the American flag and wreath placement by the Mount Airy Honor Guard, local student Cassidy Mills’ singing of the national anthem, a group recital of the Pledge of Allegiance and a flag-folding ceremony by cadets with the North Surry High School Air Force Junior ROTC.
The event concluded with a rifle volley salute by members of two local Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Honor Guard units, from Mount Airy VFW Post 2019 and Pilot Mountain Post 9436, and their playing of “Taps.”
“What a great day!” Mayor Niland said.
