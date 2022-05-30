King Police officer wounded, suspect dead

KING – A routine traffic stop turned deadly on Newsome Road just after midnight on Sunday morning.

Two King Police officers stopped a vehicle at around 12:40 a.m. Once the car pulled over, several suspects jumped out of the car and ran, according to King Police Chief Boyette.

Officers gave chase, and at some point one of the suspects began firing at them. Officer Chase Sawyers was fit by the gunfire, and both he and his partner returned fire.

Sawyers underwent surgery in Winston-Salem and should recover. The second officer was not wounded.

One of the suspects in the confrontation is dead, but it is not yet clear at this time if they died from officer fire. The suspect’s cause of death is under investigation, according to Chief Boyette.

The State Bureau of Investigation is in charge of all investigations when a police officer-shooting is involved.

Sawyers joined the King Police Department in May 2019.

Saturday night/Sunday morning was busy for local law enforcement, as there was a homicide in Germanton and a deadly roll-over accident on Highway 704 in the northeastern part of Stokes County. The suspect in the Germanton murder has been apprehended.