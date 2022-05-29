MCA marks fifth graduation with emotional ceremony

May 29, 2022 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0

Max Oakley addresses his classmates and the more than 300 people gathered Saturday for the fifth Millennium Charter Academy graduation. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)

<p>The 2022 Millennium Charter Academy seniors officially become graduates as they switch their tassels from the right side of their hats to the left. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)</p>

<p>Landon Jarrell gets a few high-fives of congratulations from his classmates as he walks the line toward getting his diploma Saturday. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)</p>

<p>Jada Adams is all smiles while posing for a photo after receiving her diploma. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)</p>

<p>Jeremiah Donaldson and Millennium Charter Academy Headmaster Kirby McCrary pose for a photo after Jeremiah was awarded the Kirby R. McCrary Scholarship. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)</p>

Saturday morning, the gym at Millennium Charter Academy in Mount Airy was filled with students, parents, and others sharing laughter, hugs, memories, and a few tears.

Nearly 400 people were gathered there for the MCA Commencement Exercises, marking graduation for 19 seniors who had completed there time at the school.

The graduates reminisced, were told to hold onto and treasure every second of every memory they had created with their classmates and friends at the school by their peers, and were encouraged by keynote speaker Rev. Dr. Chris Lawson to go out into the world and become uncommon leaders by tethering themselves to truth, always do what is right, and to always act with compassion.

This was the fifth graduating class from the charter academy, a group of friends who had grown close over their years at the school. Despite their relatively small number, it was evident the students had already touched a lot of lives — the bleachers along both sides of the auditorium were mostly full, as was a small section of chairs set up in front of the stage. Some of the students cried, all smile and laughed, as they shared memories of their time at the school and encouraged one another to consider their graduation not an end, but just the beginning of a new adventure.

For full coverage of the graduation, see the Tuesday, May 31 edition of The Mount Airy News/.