50 garner Armfield scholarships

DOBSON — Fifty students were awarded scholarships by the Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation College Scholarship Program during a ceremony that took place at the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on the campus of Surry Community College in Dobson recently
These scholarships, over a four-year period, will be contributing $766,000 to the educational pursuits of the scholars.
SCC President Dr. David Shockley welcomed the scholarship recipients, their families and friends along with school administrators from local high schools. SCC Foundation Executive Director Sheila Franklin introduced guest speaker Jewel Parker, who was a 2015 Armfield Scholarship recipient.
Parker spoke about the importance of education and her time as a student at Surry Community College and receiving the Armfield Scholarship, which helped her transfer to Appalachian State University to major in history with a minor in women’s studies. Parker went on to earn a master’s degree in history and is pursuing a doctorate degree at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
“The Armfield Scholarship allowed me to transfer to a university with my associate degree. I completed my general education requirements at Surry Community College,” Parker said. “Now, my educational aspirations are perhaps unique in the sense that I determined as a first-year student at Surry Community College that I wanted to go to graduate school.
“I’d say that most people probably do not determine that attending graduate school is something that they want to do until much later in their college education, but if the Armfields had never donated money and if I had never received a scholarship, I wouldn’t have had that cushion of having had my undergraduate degree paid for, and it would have made entering and financing a master’s program that much more difficult.”
Bedford Cannon, nephew of Edward M. Armfield and founding board member of the Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation, spoke on behalf of the Armfield Foundation Board of Directors. Mindy Oakley, executive director of the Armfield Foundation, announced a special award in honor of Bedford Cannon as he retires from the board.
The Bedford Cannon award is presented to the Armfield Scholar with the most outstanding scholarship application each year. It provides an additional $2,000 scholarship per academic year provided a 3.0 GPA is maintained. Kailey Myers of the Surry Early College High School was announced as the winner of the inaugural Bedford Cannon Award.
The 2022-2023 Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation College Scholars are:
Millennium Charter Academy: Max Oakely;
Mount Airy High School: Paxton Reece, Jessica Sawyers, Amelia Radford, Devyn Joyce, Saverio Lennon and Kylie Hollingsworth;
East Surry High School: Haley Chilton, Rose Craven, Megan Hutchens, Alyssa Johnson, Hannan Johnston, Citlali Martinez-Arellano and Samuel Whitt. Whitt also received the John C. McKenzie Award, which is named in honor of a respected employee of Mr. Armfield, is awarded to the top-ranked scholarship applicant from East Surry High School and includes an additional $1,000 scholarship per academic year;
North Surry High School: Callie Allen, Raegan Amos, Maleigha Brintle, Nydia Cabrera Cabrera, Madalyn Edwards, Ronald Hudson, Isabella Jones, Colby Mitchell and Jacey Ward;
Surry Central High School: Austin Cave, Brady Edmonds, Jacob Edmonds, Mia McMillen, Katelyn Patterson, Sebastian Sanchez Aguilar, Kennedy Smith, Jaylyn Templeton and Dante Watson;
Surry Early College High School of Design: Britza Chavez-Arellano, Nancy Garcia Villa, Abigail Garza, Jennifer Hernandez, Peyton Jones, Jacob Mills, Kailey Myers, Chloe Snow and Jonathan Williams;
Elkin High School: Addison Blackwelder, Laura Couch, Emerson Gonzalez, Luis Hernandez-Matul, Daniel Islas, Thomas McComb, Kayla Nguyen and James Owings;
Surry Community College: Jordyn Coe.
The Edward M. Armfield, Sr. Foundation has awarded $13.8 million in scholarships to students graduating from the public high schools in Surry County since 2005. Each year, scholarships are awarded for students at East Surry High School, North Surry High School, Surry Central High School, Mount Airy High School, Surry Early College High School, Elkin High School, and Millennium Charter Academy. Scholarships are given to students who will be attending four-year colleges and universities or Surry Community College, and to students at Surry Community College who will be transferring to a four-year school to complete their undergraduate degree.
Scholarships range in value from $3,600 per year for Surry Community College attendees to $12,500 per year for students attending higher-cost private colleges and universities. Scholarships are renewable for one additional year for Surry Community College students or students transferring from Surry Community College to a four-year institution, and for three additional years for students attending four-year schools immediately out of high school.
Photo Caption:
