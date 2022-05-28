Northern Regional receives top safety rating

May 28, 2022 John Peters II Business, News 0

Northern Regional Hospital received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Northern Regional Hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

“I am honored to be part of the Northern Regional Team where providing safe care is at the forefront every day,” said Lynn Lambert, director of quality management at Northern Regional Hospital. “Patient safety is intentional with every encounter. Receiving a Leapfrog Grade ‘A’ is recognition that we can all be proud of.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“I am extremely proud of the entire NRH team of 1,000 caregivers. An ‘A’ grade confirms our efforts to deliver the highest quality of care and places NRH in the top tier of all hospitals in the United States. Job well done,” said Chris Lumsden, president and CEO of Northern Regional Hospital.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer reviewed, transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Northern Regional Hospital for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

To see Northern Regional Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, and via its newsletter.