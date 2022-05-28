Police reports

• A case involving the obtaining of property by false pretense surfaced Thursday, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.
It concerns a known individual using a cell phone app to send money from the crime victim, Delma Ann Bryant of Lambsburg Road in Lambsburg, Virginia, to another person without permission, with the sum not listed. The location of the incident was an unspecified department/discount store at 1448 Edgewood Drive.
The crime constitutes a felony.
• Rodney Tyrone Travis, 48, of 509 Worth St., was jailed without privilege of bond Wednesday afternoon for allegedly violating a domestic-violence protective order. Travis was arrested after being encountered at that residence — also listed as the address of his ex-spouse, Kimberly Duncan — by a probation officer seeking to serve him with probation violations.
In checking for outstanding warrants against Travis during that process, he was found to be the subject of an active domestic-violence protective order taken out by Duncan and she was located there, making him in violation of that order.
Travis is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on June 6.
• Police learned on May 19 that property valued at $2,090 had been stolen in a vehicle break-in at the residence of Lois Elizabeth Lingerfelt on West Oakdale Street, where her 2002 Buick LeSabre was entered after a window was pulled down. In addition, damage put at $500 was caused to the car’s fuel system due to sugar being poured into the gas tank.
The items taken included medical supplies, four comforter sets, Rocky work boots, miscellaneous winter clothing items, a large suitcase, Justin cowboy boots, a kerosene heater, a snow shovel, a toaster oven and miscellaneous dishes.
• Two people were jailed without privilege of bond on May 19 on assault charges. Erika Yaquelin Rosales Martinez, 32, of 115 Locust Ridge Trail, is accused of simple assault, while Walter Enoc Garcia Duarte, 41, of the same address, is charged with assault on a female.
The two were arrested after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the residence, with both slated to be in District Court on June 27.
• Carie Pressnell Beck, 45, of 236 Woodbridge Drive, was charged with hit and run on May 19 after she was identified as the driver of a 2004 Toyota Sequoia that was involved in a collision on Rockford Street near Forrest Drive.
Beck failed to yield the right of way and the vehicle she was driving struck another in the left-front quarter panel, with Beck then leaving the scene, police records state.
The case is set for the June 13 District Court session.
• An incident involving both larceny and the obtaining of property by false pretense occurred at Walmart on May 16, when a known suspect stole merchandise from the store — listed as three LED (light emitting diode) strips with a total value of $74 — which a second known suspect later exchanged for a gift card of that sum.
No charges had been filed against the pair at last report.
• Rachel Nicole Chamberlain, 25, of 115 Bitting Ave., was served with a criminal summons for a larceny charge on May 16, which had been issued earlier that day with Elaine Janice Schlosser of Pittman Street listed as the complainant and no other details given.
Chamberlain is scheduled to appear in District Court on June 10.