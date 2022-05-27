Motorcycle ride to benefit homeless shelter

The Mount Airy Men’s Shelter has been on Ann Simmons’ mind for many months. She has been trying to find the right piece of land or vacant building that she could convert into a homeless shelter for the men of the Mount Airy.
It is an area that has been identified as in need of attention for while women and children have the Shepherds House as their dedicated shelter, men have no such option.
“We got the idea for the shelter last summer. It was my son’s idea, given to him when he asked what he could do to give something back to the community. He came to me with it and really has a passion for it,” Simmons said.
“He asked me to pull it together for him and I have been fast and furious ever since then trying to get something to happen so these single men, who have no other decent place to go in Mount Airy, can find a place out of the weather — hot or cold — and someone who will follow through to get them the help they need. We will be those people.”
Getting the shelter off the ground though has not been easy. “We face many obstacles. Board members are needed, and funding streams need to be found. Getting the word out to the people of Mount Airy so they can help us.”
To aid in her efforts to get the Mount Airy Men’s Shelter launched, Simmons has organized the what she hopes will become an annual Summer Festival and Motorcycle Fundraiser. The event is to be held Saturday, June 11, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy.
“Our First Annual Fundraiser is to help with the expenses of getting the shelter ready to occupy. Moving some walls, adding some showers, and getting the kitchen together.”
“Along with these beautiful motorcycles on display and the scenic motorcycle ride, there will also be lots of great vendor booths and a raffle for a grill,” she said. “The kid’s area will feature a sack race, twisty balloon guy, giant slide, kids’ removable tattoos, water balloon toss, obstacle course, football toss, corn hole, rock and craft painting, ice cream, shaved ice, and kids’ hot dogs.”
“The event we will also have over 40 vendors, live music, BBQ sandwiches from Aunt Bea’s, dessert trucks, dance teams performing, and an awesome motorcycle ride with the CCI Paul Jr. Bikes on display,” Simmons said.
Santo Chessari Jr., aka “The Neil Diamond Guy,” will be there as a singer, performer, and DJ, with a little karaoke mixed in for good measure. Local singer Kinston Nichols of the Greyhound Sounds from North Surry High will also be on hand to entertain the crowd.
When it is cold outside, it is easy to think of those in need shivering under a bridge or taking refuge in a vacant building. However, during the summer months the need can be just as great as the daytime heat and humidity follow wherever one goes, and escape can feel impossible.
For that reason, Simmons wants to open a full-time shelter, as opposed to the emergency cold weather shelter she aided in opening this past winter.
Finding a location for the shelter did not remedy the challenges either. “We have a piece of land on West Lebanon we thought to purchase, however the cost of building materials is $150-$200 a square foot — that equals millions. It would be a long, long time before we could have a place.”
“I found, by the Grace of God, a medical building that we hope to purchase that is close to the hospital, medical ministries and the housing authority. Not to mention easy access to jobs for the men. We hope to buy them, or get donated, bicycles to get to work. “
Even without their own building, Mount Airy Men’s Shelter has been doing the work of helping those in need. “We have recently given away our 100th sleeping bag and backpack filled with essentials. We will use some of the money raised to re-stock the needed items for the homeless we encounter.”
For more information, visit: facebook.com/Mt.AiryNCMensShelter