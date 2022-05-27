Holiday to affect city sanitation service

May 27, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

The observance of the Memorial Day holiday on Monday will be accompanied by some changes in Mount Airy sanitation schedules.

This will include no yard waste collections that day. The next such pickups are scheduled for June 6.

Also, the commercial garbage routes normally run in the city on Monday are be serviced on Tuesday instead.

Another change involves the Monday industrial roll-off route, which also has been shifted to Tuesday.

City offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.