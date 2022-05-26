Patrick historical marker gets makeover

May 26, 2022
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Ronnie Haynes stands beside the historical marker at the Virginia-North Carolina state line entering Patrick County, which he has refurbished.

ARARAT, Va. — When history is tarnished it can be difficult to undo — but at least highway markers denoting notable locations mustn’t suffer the same fate, based on a recent makeover in Ararat.

Concerned about the appearance of the sign greeting travelers crossing the Virginia-North Carolina border on Route 773, also known as Ararat Highway (N.C. 104/Riverside Drive when approaching from the Tar Heel State), Patrick County resident Ronnie Haynes took action.

The marker involved is one of the familiar fixtures bearing texts of black lettering against a silver background with a distinctive shape. But the one at the Virginia-North Carolina line was becoming noticeable perhaps because of its unsightly appearance.

So Haynes, the president of the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust group that maintains that site just up the road from the state line, removed, fixed and painted the Patrick County historical marker.

Its wording informs passersby about the county’s formation in 1790 from neighboring Henry County, and that Gen. Stuart was born there.

The marker at the state line is one of 12 such historical signs scattered across Patrick County, including one on Route 773 at the Stuart birthplace.

Others are located at additional entry points to the county along with markers drawing attention to the presence of landmarks such as Reynolds Homestead, Fairy Stone State Park and even the location of a former frontier fort.

The markers in Patrick are among more than 2,500 presently erected in Virginia to highlight people, places and events of regional, statewide or national significance.

Virginia’s historical marker program is the oldest such effort in the nation, dating to 1927 when a handful of signs appeared between Richmond and Mount Vernon, George Washington’s home.

“All these historical markers need cleaning,” said Tom Bishop, who also is associated with the Stuart birthplace, pointing to the value of ongoing maintenance.

The signs tend to become corroded and coated with pollination and other residue — with some in better condition than others, Bishop said regarding what he has observed on travels throughout Virginia.

