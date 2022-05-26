City to host Memorial Day event

Calling in the Marines always has been a viable option where military matters are concerned, and that will be the case this coming Monday when Mount Airy holds its annual Memorial Day observance.
City Manager Stan Farmer will be guest speaker for the 10 a.m. event at the Mount Airy War Memorial on the corner of South Main and Rockford streets. It will include a traditional slate of patriotic music, a wreath placement and other activities appropriately paying tribute to America’s military personnel who have died in service to their country.
Farmer won’t be speaking on his usual role with budgetary and other governmental matters, but from the perspective of a veteran who served five years in the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune and on the island of Okinawa in Japan.
“I think it’s a good thing that we have an honorable man serving as manager who served his country as a Marine,” Mayor Ron Niland said Wednesday in discussing the role of Farmer, who started his job as city manager in January.
“And I think it is very fitting that he has been asked to speak at this event,” Niland added of this choice by program organizers. “It’s kind of a neat thing that they would ask him.”
The mayor also will be on Monday’s program, including calling it to order, reading a special municipal proclamation in recognition of the solemn holiday and serving as emcee.
“It’s an honor to be able to speak on behalf of Mount Airy and read a proclamation that honors not only those who have served, but Memorial Day also honors those who have passed,” said Niland. He has become a regular part of recent Memorial Day programs here.
Niland’s late father, Francis “Frank” Niland, served with the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.
Another highlight of Monday’s program will be the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by local student Cassidy Mills, who also did so during the 2021 Memorial Day service in Mount Airy which was attended by about 125 people.
Patriotic program
The schedule for Monday’s program will include:
• The call to order by Niland;
• A raising of the American flag by the Mount Airy Honor Guard;
• Cassidy Mills’ rendering of the national anthem;
• A group recital of the Pledge of Allegiance;
• An invocation delivered by Pastor D.M. Dalton, president of the Mount Airy Ministerial Association;
• The reading of the proclamation by the mayor;
• The keynote address by City Manager/Marine veteran Farmer;
• The placing of the wreath by the city Honor Guard;
• A flag-folding ceremony by the North Surry High School Air Force Junior ROTC led by Lt. Col. Corby Myles, USAF (Ret.), senior aerospace science instructor, and featuring cadets Lukcus Hawks, Garrett Keller, Trent Stanley and Ethan Seals;
• A rifle volley salute by members of two local Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Honor Guard units, from Mount Airy VFW Post 2019 and Pilot Mountain Post 9436;
• The playing of “Taps” by the two VFW groups.
Organizers are urging everyone to attend Monday’s program to recognize, honor and remember military men and women protecting the country today and in the past.
