City severs ties with $100K per year consultant

With the launch of a new budget season in Mount Airy has come the revelation that a consultant who was being paid $100,000 per year to provide financial advice to the city government is no longer engaged.
Mount Airy’s relationship with Doug Carter of DEC Associates Inc. in Charlotte dates to 2018, when Carter came aboard on a contractual basis to advise the municipality on matters including its redevelopment of the former Spencer’s industrial property downtown.
The services for which Carter has received $100,000 annually more recently involved helping the city plan financially for long-range capital (major building- and equipment-related) needs 10 years into the future. In March 2019 these had a $24 million price tag.
But that involvement officially has ended, according to Mayor Ron Niland.
“Doug is no longer under contract with the city,” Niland said Wednesday.
This included Carter not being relied on in the recent preparation of the city’s proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year that begins on July 1.
That coincides with Mount Airy’s hiring of City Manager Stan Farmer late last year to replace Barbara Jones after she retired effective Oct. 1 with 12 years spent as manager and 30 years with city governmental overall.
Farmer joined the staff on Jan. 31 equipped with a long list of credentials, including a bachelor’s degree in government from the University of Texas and a master’s degree in public administration from Appalachian State University. Farmer additionally holds a master’s of executive public leadership degree from the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas.
He also attended a municipal administration program of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the ICMA (International City/County Management Association) Senior Executive Leadership Institute at the University of Virginia.
“Doug did his job and Stan has picked up from there,” Mayor Niland said Wednesday. “At this point Doug has performed his contractual work and Stan has worked with the staff.”
Niland said Carter completed his tasks for the city last year and based on that doubts he was paid any money for the present 2021-22 fiscal year that ends on June 30. “I’m not sure.”
However, a check Wednesday with city Finance Director Pam Stone revealed that DEC Associates Inc. had indeed been paid $17,500 during that period for the agreement involving financial planning for the city’s capital needs.
“This completed all of the contracts we had with DEC,” Stone added.
Previous concerns
The relationship had been a source of some controversy as to whether Carter earned what he was being paid — at a compensation level exceeding that of full-time municipal department heads.
This was evident at a meeting in the winter of 2019, when Commissioner Jon Cawley offered comments along those lines.
“I still have not seen $100,000 in value for this expense,” Cawley, who earlier had voted against engaging the adviser, said in reference to what Carter was getting from Mount Airy.
The veteran city commissioner also questioned the value of a specific piece of advice from Carter about a need to identify ways to fund long-range capital needs, including borrowing money or tapping into a city fund balance, or surplus.
“He said we have to make choices about our expenses and revenues — news flash!” Cawley said sarcastically.
Then-Commissioner Jim Armbrister also complained about Carter apparently lacking a thorough understanding of Mount Airy’s budget and speaking only in generalities, despite being paid $100,000 for his financial-adviser expertise.
Mayor Niland said Wednesday that the fact the city government depended so heavily on Carter’s involvement before Farmer entered the picture was not a reflection on the qualifications of previous personnel.
“I think the situation was different (then),” Niland explained regarding unique funding issues the city faced at the time, which included dealing with COVID-19 effects.
