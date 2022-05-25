It wasn’t a typical April locally

May 25, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

According to an old saying, rain is plentiful in April and flowers bloom in May because of all the water provided as a result — only Mother Nature didn’t get the memo this time around.

Not only did measurable rainfall occur during just eight of the 30 days last month, the total output was below the all-time April average for Mount Airy, based on a monthly statistical breakdown from F.G. Doggett Water Plant.

The area received 3.5 inches, falling short of that 3.95-inch norm for the fourth month of the year.

And a big chunk of this was measured for a single day, April 6, when .97 inches of rain was logged at the water plant, the city’s official weather-monitoring station.

For the year, precipitation is above average for Mount Airy, where weather records have been kept since 1924.

It stood at 16.44 inches as of April 30 — 1.42 inches, or 9.5%, above the all-time local average of 15.02 inches for that period.

April also was slightly cooler than usual — averaging 54.8, exactly one degree under the Mount Airy norm of 55.8 for that month.

This was aided by a temperature of 28 degrees on April 3, the low for the month, while at the other end of the spectrum, a 84-degree reading on April 26 took high-temperature honors.

The average high temperature last month was 70 degrees and the average low, 39.6.

Frost was noted on three days during April and fog on two.