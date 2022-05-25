Three concerts on tap at Blackmon

May 25, 2022 John Peters II Arts, News 0

Fantasy Band will start off a music-filled weekend at the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Thursday with a concert at 7:30 p.m. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)

<p>Holiday Band will play on Friday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in a concert slated to start at 7:30 p.m. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)</p>

Holiday Band will play on Friday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in a concert slated to start at 7:30 p.m. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)

<p>Cassette Rewind, an 80s band, will be playing Saturday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in a 7:30 p.m. concert. (Promotional photo)</p>

Cassette Rewind, an 80s band, will be playing Saturday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in a 7:30 p.m. concert. (Promotional photo)

Three Surry Arts Council Summer Concerts are slated for this week.

Fantasy Band will start off a music-filled weekend at the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Thursday. Holiday Band will play on Friday and Cassette Rewind will take the stage on Saturday. All three shows will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Fantasy is sometimes called “The Carolina’s most entertaining party band.” Whether it is beach music, motown, funk, soul, or smooth R&B, Fantasy does it all.

The Holiday Band blends soul, blues, funk, and Carolina beach music and has established itself as a premier entertainment package. The Holiday Band has played thousands of shows from Cincinnati, Ohio to Cozumel, Mexico, with the always-present theme “Keep The Music Alive.”

Born in the ‘80s and raised on radio, Cassette Rewind bills itself as “the ultimate authentic ‘80s experience.” Cassette Rewind provides dynamic performances of Prince, George Michael, Journey, Whitney Houston, and countless 1980s pop icons. Grab a Members Only jacket and put on some leg warmers because nothing’s going to stop folks from getting footloose and singing along.

Each concert will begin at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission to each show is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or annual pass. The Dairy Center, Whit’s Custard, and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be taken into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to take a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Marianna Juliana at 336-786-7998 or marianna@surryarts.org