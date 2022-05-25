City altercation turns deadly

May 24, 2022 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0

One dead, another jailed in shooting

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Related Articles

    A Mount Airy man is dead today from a gunshot wound, and another city man is jailed, charged with his death, after a Tuesday evening fight broke out in the parking lot of a local convenience store.

    Jesus Daniel Montoya Magallanes, 34, of Erie Lane in Mount Airy, was apparently shot during the altercation, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Circle K Mart at 2227 Rockford Street. According to a statement released by the city police department, officers arrived on the scene after fielding calls about “several subjects fighting in the parking lot.” When officers arrived, they found Magallanes lying in the parking lot, suffering from the gunshot wound. Surry County Emergency Service officials transported him to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Hospital in Winston-Salem, where he died from his wounds.

    According to a release from the police department, authorities arrested Eduardo Cabrera-Cano, 22, also of Mount Airy — no address given — and charged him with murder. Cabrera-Cano was jailed at the Surry County Detention Center, where he remains incarcerated with no bond.

    Few details are being released by officials. On Tuesday night Surry County Emergency Service referred all questions regarding the incident to the Mount Airy Police Department. The police released a short statement by email this morning, but there is no indication of what caused the fight, how many individuals were involved, nor if additional arrests might follow.

    Police were on the scene throughout much of the night, with the parking lot cordoned off with yellow police tape as authorities pieced together what happened and gathered evidence. Additional information will be published here, at mtairynews.com, as details become available.

    Related Articles