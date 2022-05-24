City schools honored for pilot bus program

May 24, 2022 John Peters II News 0

Mount Airy City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison and Transportation Coordinator Jon Doss pose for a photo with the Tyler Technologies 2022 Tyler Excellence Award.

<p>Transportation Coordinator Jon Doss and Smart Bus Specialist Latasha Hudson with the Tyler Technologies 2022 Tyler Excellence Award.</p>

Transportation Coordinator Jon Doss and Smart Bus Specialist Latasha Hudson with the Tyler Technologies 2022 Tyler Excellence Award.

Mount Airy City Schools has been named Tyler Technologies 2022 Tyler Excellence Award Winner. This award recognizes the district’s success in implementing its Smart Bus initiative that deployed Traversa software from Tyler Technologies on all district buses.

“The district’s innovative approach to keeping students and staff safe and healthy through ridership tracking, route tracking, GPS, and more has allowed the district to safely transport students during a worldwide pandemic,” the school system said in announcing the award. “The technology’s ability to reduce costs and increase efficiency will impact students and the district for years to come.”

Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison and Transportation Coordinator Jon Doss were invited to Indianapolis, Indiana to accept the award at Tyler Technology’s Connect 2022 Conference. The district earned this award based on its organizational efficiency and productivity, responsiveness, business value, innovation, relevance, and COVID-19 response.

Traversa software provides turn-by-turn navigation, pre-and post-trip vehicle inspections, and communicates ridership information to Powerschool. These enhanced pieces of technology have provided additional layers of safety measures to keep families and schools informed.

“Transportation Coordinator Jon Doss and Smart Bus Specialist Latasha Hudson have been critical in learning, implementing, and maintaining the program,” school officials said.

“The work that the bus drivers, data managers, Latasha, and I have done has built the foundation for the whole state of North Carolina,” Doss said. “The collaboration and problem-solving that the team has gone through will positively impact students across our state for years to come.”

“We are thankful for the Traversa software that has allowed us to have electronic seating charts, tracking of how long students ride buses, more efficient routes, turn-by-turn navigation for bus drivers, parent apps that showed when a child will arrive at home, and cameras that provided a safe way for students to travel during a difficult time,” Morrison said. “This tool has been amazing and will continue to give us great strategies for getting students to school safely, with shorter ride times and less buses on the road even as we gain more riders.”

Thanks to funding from the General Assembly, the city school system was able to pilot this technology and work closely with Tyler Technologies through all stages of implementation. Doss and Hudson were able to provide feedback that allowed improvements to be made to better serve the educational community. As the piloting district for this technology, numerous districts across the state along with members from the Department of Public Instruction visited the district to see how this technology might help others. Visitors were able to learn how to check students’ temperatures, create seating charts for social distancing and contact tracing, put modifications in place that shortened ride times for everyone, and how to create efficient ways to save on transportation costs.

District officials aren’t the only ones who appreciate the improvements. One driver noted, “I never want to go back to the old way, Traversa is fabulous.”

A parent who uses the Ride 360 app shared, “The app is an easy way to see when my child gets on and off the bus, where the bus is on the route, and if there are any unexpected delays.”