Police reports

May 23, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Three people have been jailed for possession of a stolen vehicle in Mount Airy, with one also charged with an additional felony involving drugs, according to city police reports.

This occurred on May 15 at what is specified in arrest records as The Hollows Motel location on South Andy Griffith Parkway in reference to the investigation of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup taken from David Pierce of Winston-Salem.

Those charged with the theft are Rainy Morgan Lowery, 28, of High Point; Eric Conan Lockhart, 39, of Archdale; and Nickolas Lee Rodgers, 25, listed as homeless. Lockhart further is accused of possession of methamphetamine due to a crystal-like substance being found during his arrest.

Lockhart was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $12,000 secured bond, with Lowery and Rodgers each held under a $7,500 secured bond. All three are scheduled to appear in District Court in Dobson on June 13.

• Francisco Hervert Rivera, 31, of 352 Hadley St., was charged with speed competition last Tuesday after he allegedly was observed racing against someone in another vehicle while behind the wheel of a 2012 Ford Mustang in the vicinity of Forrest Drive.

Both vehicles are said to have reached speeds of 90 miles per hour along U.S. 601-South before stopping in the parking lot of the Sheetz convenience store, where Rivera was charged. No arrest report has been issued for the other driver involved, with Rivera slated to be in Surry District Court on June 27.

• A counterfeit $100 bill was passed by two unknown suspects at the Speedway convenience store on West Pine Street on May 15, when they used it to buy miscellaneous goods including food items and received $24 in change. If located, they can be charged with obtaining property by false pretense, which is a felony.

• Damage to city property was discovered on May 15 at Riverside Park, where restroom fixtures were spray-painted. The damage was put at $400, which targeted the interior of restroom stalls along with toilets and the exterior of the building. This is the latest in a series of vandalism incidents occurring at the park in recent months.