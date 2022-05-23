Insurance commissioner honors Jones; brings checks

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey poses with retiring Surry County Fire Marshal Doug Jones thanked his family for their patience with him over the year. Jones poses with the commissioner and his wife Jan and daughter Emily. son Drew was thanked as well.

<p>The shadowbox for Doug Jones shown with more detail, still partially bubble wrapped to protect the frame while in transit.</p>

<p>Commissioner Causey had a dual purpose for his visit to Surry County Monday as he was the bearer of oversized checks for $5,000 each to the Elkin Emergency Rescue Squad and the Mountain Park Rescue Squad.</p>

Outgoing Fire Marshal Doug Jones was honored Monday at the Surry County Resource Center in Mount Airy for 39 years of service to the county and its citizens. He had been similarly honored at a county commissioner meeting in February, but that was no reason not to heap a little more praise onto a deserving public servant.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey was on hand as were all five county commissioners, members of the county emergency service, and county staff to honor Jones.

“In recognition for the highest designation of appreciation for your years of service to the people of the State of North Carolina and Surry County. I want to thank you for all you have done for the fire service over the years,” Causey said.

“I want to thank God for making me a public servant in the Fire Marshal’s office,” Jones said in his remarks. “For allowing me the opportunity to help people when they need it the most. God proved to me many times that I was where I needed to be and doing what I needed to be doing.”

Jones said in the fire marshal’s office, they deal with people on one of the worst days of their lives. Both the good days and the bad days “take a toll on us.” To that end, he wanted to thank his wife Jan and kids Emily and Drew for their patience with him over the years.

“I want to thank them for all the support for all those years. I want to apologize for leaving many family dinners, movies, holiday get-togethers, and for missing those important events in their life because I received a call.”

In thanking his staff over the years, he wisely decided not to call anyone by name so that he would not leave anyone out. For his staff, the secretaries, and assistant fire marshals he owes a debt of thanks for, “working their tails for me.”

Whenever he was away or out of town, he said having such a strong staff and assistant chiefs meant he could rest easy. “They were all dependable and dedicated to the job. I never had to worry about anything when I was out of the county because I knew they had my back. I knew they had it covered.”

Surry County Emergency Service Director Eric Southern presented to Jones a shadowbox on behalf of the county that held a variety of patches and badges that reflect his lengthy career.

Commissioner Causey also had the treat of being able to present checks to Elkin Emergency Rescue Squad and the Mountain Park Rescue Squad for $5,000 each. This was part of a larger $250,000 contribution made by the N.C. Surplus Lines Association to help firefighters and rescue squads in North Carolina.

Rescue squads who had the smallest amount of funding were targeted for these grants, and it is needed badly. “It is an honor for me to personally present these surplus lines checks, courtesy of the NCSLA,” Causey said. “This money will help needy emergency units better respond to critical lifesaving situations.”

“Your rescue squads and volunteer fire departments who got this funding are some of the lowest funded in the whole state.” To the Elkin squad he said, “I believe the total funding for the county and the city combined was under $60,000. We know that it is well needed, and you will put that to good use. You can use it for bills, or whatever you need to, there is a lot of flexibility.”

A previous round of grants from Blue Cross targeted low funded volunteer fire departments, but the rescue squads got left out. Along with Mountain Park, the Wilkes County Rescue Squad and Alleghany Rescue Squad are also among the 17 rescue squads statewide to be receiving targeted grant money from the fund.

“We appreciate you being here, and the money coming to these rescue squads and fire departments, I know, is much appreciate by them,” Surry County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bill Goins said.

Causey and Surry County Commissioner Van Tucker each gave a gentle ribbing to Jones and reminded him that the county has plenty of job openings, should he want to go for an even 40 years of service.