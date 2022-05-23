Farm Fest reaps harvest of fun

Farm animals, tractors seemingly of every make and model, antique agricultural equipment and bales of hay aren’t commonly seen in downtown Mount Airy — but for one special day those attractions and more were highlighted there.
Mayberry Farm Fest returned to the central business district Saturday after a two-year absence forced by the coronavirus, and despite hot weather North Main Street was filled with people who got a unique taste of rural life in an urban setting.
Along with numerous tractors — which kicked off the two-day event with a Friday night parade — and an array of animals in a petting zoo, those attending were treated to live entertainment featuring traditional mountain sounds, unique vendors and demonstrations. That included the opportunity to watch corn being ground the old-timey way.
The emphasis, of course, was on sheer enjoyment — including by many families with young kids attending, along with older folks snapping photos of tractors and other displays who seemed to be reminiscing about their former lives down on the farm.
Yet there also was an educational element sprouted by Mayberry Farm Fest — now in its 16th year — rooted in one of the event’s goals of keeping history and this area’s rich agricultural traditions alive.
That wasn’t lost on Bryan Howard of Rural Hall while watching his young son Cayden pour a container of shelled corn into an antique Fairbanks-Morse grinder, from 1919. Then Cayden inserted the ground corn into a nearby grain sifter further reminiscent of yesteryear to complete the process as the old machinery chugged along.
The working equipment was part of a display by Hal’s Old-Time Cornmeal, which also has exhibited at other locations including Horne Creek Living Historical Farm in Pinnacle.
“It teaches about history,” the elder Howard said of such activities offered by Farm Fest, which illustrate how food is produced, not just appearing magically on store shelves. “For me it’s real important.”
The same dynamic was evident Saturday among the legions of kids who experienced various animals up close and personal, courtesy of HDK Ranch of Jonesville.
It set up shop along Franklin Street for what looked to be one of the most-popular venues at the festival, where ponies, a chicken, alpacas, baby goats and bunnies, a mini-pig and even a miniature donkey named Molly were on hand.
HDK ranch employee Mary Brown, who was attending Mayberry Farm Fest for the first time, remarked about the thrill that can occur when a child directly interacts with an animal rather than just seeing one on a screen or in a book.
“I think it educates them and it does bring joy to these kids,” Brown said while observing the smiles. “They get to see animals they wouldn’t have a chance to see otherwise.”
Jamie Burchette of Sparta said it was great to have such an event where youths, including his small son, could pet animals and look at tractors — appropriate for a child wearing a John Deere cap.
Among a wide array of vendors lining North Main Street Saturday were ones offering items such as honey, tomato and flowering plants and blueberry products.
Meanwhile, Mayberry Farm Fest provided a chance for organizations such as Surry County Master Gardeners to greet the public and distribute information about their programs.
A watermelon seed-spitting contest additionally was scheduled Saturday as part of the day-long event spearheaded by the Downtown Business Association.
“It’s nice,” Burchette said.
