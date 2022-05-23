Shoals names Student Leaders of the Month

May 23, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Kindergarten leaders are Mia Chamberlain, Drayden Thompson and Alaiyna Cromer.

Submitted photo

<p>First grade leaders are Lane Mitchell, Alec Hicks and Rowan Gate.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

First grade leaders are Lane Mitchell, Alec Hicks and Rowan Gate.

Submitted photo

<p>Second grade leaders are Brantley Gordon, Nevaeh Reynolds and Madison Polo.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Second grade leaders are Brantley Gordon, Nevaeh Reynolds and Madison Polo.

Submitted photo

<p>Third grade leaders are Terrah Howlett, Bailey Key and Maci Pike.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Third grade leaders are Terrah Howlett, Bailey Key and Maci Pike.

Submitted photo

<p>Fourth grade leaders are Myles Wright and, not pictured, Angel Nelson.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Fourth grade leaders are Myles Wright and, not pictured, Angel Nelson.

Submitted photo

<p>Fifth grade leaders are Ella Fischer and McKenzie Wright.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Fifth grade leaders are Ella Fischer and McKenzie Wright.

Submitted photo

Shoals Elementary recognizes April leaders of the month. The attribute for April was collaboration.

“These students showed their leadership skills by demonstrating this attribute in class and around the campus,” school officials said.