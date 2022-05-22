North Surry Seniors art is on exhibit

Students from North Surry High School presented their Senior Art Exhibit this week. During the school day, classes came to the media center to view the art and a public viewing was held after school hours as well. Pictured are Lanee’ Kyle, Jacey Ward, and Bella Jones, with Emily Keith and Danielle Ayers also in the showcase.

Members of the community have commissioned Lanee’ Kyle to take old photos and turn them into something new. Seen here is one such example, a child grasps mightily onto the given finger.

A boldly colored portrait of the artists cousin Olivia Jones, by Bella Jones.

A theme of classic rock was found in more than one piece from Jacey Ward who painted her personal favorite Beatle, George Harrison.

Lanee’ Kyle has two pieces shown here, on top is a cardboard recreation of a historical artifact from the twentieth century. Below, the design is made up of individually glued strips of paper to make the face, whiskers, and mane of the big cat.

Bella Jones presents a stippling project from her freshman year. A multitude of individual dots come together to form the giraffe and the background.

Jacey Ward presented this drawing, presented here in a slightly larger than normal size so the reader may take note of the lyrics to “Imagine” that comprise the drawing.

Bella Jones presents a piece of detail work, seen here the subject’s face is comprised entirely of individual lines to complete the portrait.

This piece was shown at the Scholastic Showcase, the theme was the power of words. Lanee’ Kyle said that while she did not make the brick, she did make the stand holding the brick on which are written power words.

Emily Keith made this colorful watercolor cat.

In her sketch book on display, Jacey Ward has this humorous depiction of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who was known more for her jurisprudence than Pokémon skills.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Additional submissions from Hope Ward.

Wednesday at North Surry High School five seniors showed off in the Senior Art Exhibit.

Lanee’ Kyle, Jacey Ward, Danielle Ayers, Bella Jones, and Emily Keith each displayed a variety of their creations from their time at North Surry High where Jennifer Draughn is the art teacher

Some students were able to take a break from their normal studies to go to the media center and see the art on display. “I took my Spanish 1 students and they had an assignment. They had to compare the student’s art with a famous Spanish artist they have studied — Pablo Picasso. So it’s been a cool thing,” Hope Ward said.

More art from the Senior Art Exhibit here courtesy of Hope Ward from North Surry High.