Cruise-in to benefit veterans dinner efforts

May 22, 2022 John Peters II News 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Two years ago, a customary meal held after the annual Veterans’ Day parade in Mount Airy was cancelled because of COVID-19 precautions.

So, Staff Sgt. William Arnder of the North Carolina National Guard, along with Mindy Chilton of Freedom Designs and Graphics, got together and were able to organize a gathering for the veterans. While not as big as the usual event, they were still able to give 150 veterans and their families a chance to gather, enjoy some food and fellowship.

A year ago, the two did the same thing. But with more time — the first year the hot dog cook-out was put together in two weeks — they were able to put on a bigger shindig, with nearly 600 veterans and family members filtering through.

This year?

“My goal is to feed 1,000 people,” he said of the November gathering.

The advance work for the effort to honor the veterans is going on now, though, and includes a cruise-in — what he is dubbing Cruisin’ with Honor — on May 28 to help raise money for the November veteran’s meal.

The event will include live music, several food vendors — including the Mount Airy City Schools Blue Bear Bus serving smoothies — and a bevy of trucks, motorcycles, and cars on display for fans to view, all to be held at the National Guard Armory at 185 Patrol Station Road in Mount Airy.

“We want to bring some life back to that armory. I hope to bring more events to the armory,” he said, recalling visiting the facility for a number of different community activities when he was a child.

“I grew up here, was born and raised here, graduated from East Surry,” he said. “I’ve recruited in the county for the Army National Guard. I want to bring back community activities to the armory. Any way we can give back to the community, honor our veterans, and do something nice for the armory is a plus.”

In addition to the funds he is hoping to raise through the car show entries, Arnder is selling sponsorship signs at the cruise-in. “They can put their business name on them, or the name of a loved one who served and passed on if they want remember them.” Those signs, which are on sale for $35, each net $28 to the Veteran’s Dinner Fundraiser after expenses are paid.

While he and Chilton are doing the bulk of the organizing of the May 28 event, he said there are others offering a big help.

The JROTC from East Surry is supplying volunteers, some of the soldiers he’s recruited from the area will be on hand to help, as will volunteers from the American Legion, the VFW and VFW Women’s Auxiliary, the Surry County Veterans Council, the local Marine Corps detachment, and helpers from Access Book Learning Center.

Arnder said the event will be family friendly, with no alcohol allowed. The cruise-in will be from 11 a.m. until 4 p .m.

“They can show up whenever they want to, although the earlier the better. I have a feeling we’re going to run out of parking,” he said.

He does suggest people bring a folding chair, and attend the event hungry, and wanting some good music and food to go along with viewing the autos on display.