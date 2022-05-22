Author lives simple life off the land

May 22, 2022 John Peters II News 0
By Christi Stevens

For readers out there who are fans of gardening, or just beginning to try your hand at it, local author Tasha Greer is someone to get to know. She is the author of “Grow Your Own Spices” and “Weed- Free Gardening.” ‘

An epicurean homesteader and Master Gardener with the Surry County Extension Association, she focuses on basic principles of living a simple, yet sustainable lifestyle. Among her writing repertoire is the website blog-Simplestead.com, homesteading features for “Mother Earth News” and “Morning Chores,” and an educational series on how to raise chickens, ducks, and goats, for the Grow Network.

At the beginning of May, she taught an online course through the extension program that boasted 271 Master Gardeners in attendance. She also spends time appearing on radio shows and doing podcasts. Her property nestled in Lowgap spans 10 acres with two of those acres being transitioned to grow an abundance of healthy foods and spices through cultivation of once eroded soil.

This is how her first book, “Grow Your Own Spices” was born. There was a need for a book of this type to be written, and she was growing every herb and spice you could think of at the time. Her goal was to not have to buy many things at the grocery store. The book came out during the height of the COVID pandemic, hindering some of its press appeal in the US. However, being published in Dutch and French in addition to English, it has done well in foreign countries such as the UK and South Africa.

Her second book, “Weed Free Gardening,” made its debut in April. Being an environmentalist, she focuses this book’s theme around regenerating land, using the benefits of weeds.

How does that equate to weed free? She says “we should appreciate them and value them, but still control them when necessary for ecological reasons as well as personal gardening.”

In her own garden, Greer grows a large variety of annual and perennial edible plants including an abundance of mint, as well as those plants utilized for medicine and ecosystem support. Greer even goes so far as to say anyone — even those who have been infamous for their ability to seemingly kill plants instead of grow them, can be successful in the garden.

“Everyone has a green thumb, but they don’t have the gardening skills,” she said. Those have to be developed.” She also added that gardening is beneficial for everyone, no matter what plants individuals are raising because it helps the environment and allows people to interact with the environment on a broader level.

Greer wasn’t always gardening and sharing her skills with the world through teaching and writing. She is a native of Maryland, trading a career in Washington, D.C, as a legal administrator for intellectual properties, patents, and trademarks, for a simpler life in Lowgap. Suffering from asthma, her old career made her sick much of the time being indoors. She found being outside was healing and medicinal for her. Thus a master gardener and passionate writer came into being.

She’s been residing in Surry County for eight years, spending time with her partner Matt, and their “fur” children including chickens, goats, cats, dogs, ducks and one pet turkey. She lovingly cares for her 81-year-old father full time as well.

The author identifies as a “foodie,” enjoying fine dining in various local restaurants, with honorable mention going to Old North State Winery. Anyone wishing to meet Greer, hear about her books, and learn more about sustainable living and gardening, can do so during her author visit to the Mount Airy Public Library, on May 25 at 1 p.m. She is a big fan of the library, and appreciates the library helping local authors to have the opportunity to connect with their community.

Christi Stevens is president of The Friends of The Mount Airy Public Library.