Airport auto show returning soon

May 22, 2022 Mount Airy News News, Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

The Second Annual Mount Airy/Surry County Airport Auto Show is coming up on June 11. Event organizer Tamsen Beroth of Lifestyle Solutions, LLC is hosting the event that will benefit Mayberry4Paws.

Cilantro and Tacos Mexican Street Cuisine, seen here, will join The Dapper Bean, Opie’s Candy Shop, and Lobster Dogs as the on site food vendors for the show.

Last October was the first of these auto shows at the airport, here a woman takes photos as the single engine plane taxis.

The crowd who missed the rain last October were able to see planes come and go while viewing show cars of all types.

On final approach and coming in for a landing soon at the Mount Airy/Surry County Airport will be the second installment of an event organizers hope will be a long-term addition to the local landscape.

Tamsen Beroth and Speedology Lifestyle Solutions, LLC are returning on Saturday, June 11 for the 2nd Annual Mount Airy/Surry County Airport Auto Show with the show vehicles directly on the tarmac of the airport while it remains open to air traffic.

Just as last year, the event is meant to be a family friendly destination for car enthusiasts of all stripes to come together and enjoy a common interest. Whether muscle cars, street racing, import, domestic, high-end performance, classic restorations, motorcycle, or even something unique – all will be welcome to show and view as planes come and go.

To combat some of the heat and humidity of the mid-day, she has moved her event forward an hour, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “It’s not a ‘You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.’ If people are having a good time and enjoying themselves, we can stay longer,” she said.

There will be contests and trophies for the show cars including Best in Show and People’s Choice. The trophies are being made by Mount Airy High students in the Career & Tech Education (CTE) program under Garrett Howlett.

Beroth offered special thanks to Olivia Sikes, director of CTE, and Kevin Joyce, coordinator for Learning Enhancement and Global Partnerships, for helping bring the schools in on the project.

The price has been reduced from the previous show, it is $20 per show car which includes the fees for all the people in that car. General admission will be $5 each for those who are not showing. A rain date has been set that will not be needed, thanks to the power of positive thinking, for the following Saturday, June 18.

Knowing no such event is complete without the eats, the fly in auto show will be featuring food trucks including Cilantro & Tacos and Lobster Dogs. The Dapper Bean coffee truck and Opie’s Candy Store are also slated to be in attendance.

Beroth remembers the fun of going to auto shows in her youth, and her desire is to land some of that magic at the airport. The host location for the event was chosen again to accommodate take-offs and landings during the auto show and to highlight an often-overlooked economic driver for the area.

On the last attempt, the auto show was mired by hit or miss precipitation that kept some from coming to the event, and certainly reduced the numbers of takeoffs and landings.

However, when the sun popped through it was time to take to the skies. When the rumble announced an engine had fired up, quickly a line of folks formed next to the runway to watch the single engine prop plane take off.

For many, they only see the Mount Airy/Surry County airport on the way in and out of town, so to be on the tarmac and a stone’s throw from a taxiing plane was indeed a deviation from the norm. The engine powered up further and the plane accelerated down the runway before lifting gently off the ground and entering the troposphere to the delight of kids and the young at heart below.

Returning for another trip is Mayberry4Paws as the community partner for the event, and Beroth is thrilled to be supporting them again. She loves to give back and has a soft spot for animals, “Can someone benefit from it? Animals, babies, kids – anyone who can’t take care of themselves, I’m all for it.”

One of many animal rescue groups in the county, Mayberry4Paws is a local non-profit whose goal is to underwrite the expenses of spaying and neutering animals with the end goal of reducing the number of animals entering the shelter. To increase the likelihood of a successful rehoming, they also work to ensure that pets who enter rescue programs are going to ones that are reputable.

The auto show has been a learning process she said, and lessons learned from the first attempt are guiding some new practices this time around. “We are going to have a better system for cars coming in, and for those who are here to watch or to show their cars.”

Those who are there to view only will go down the road to the left of the terminal and hangars to find the parking area set back from main gate. Last year, Beroth and her team shuttled those who needed a lift to and from the parking area. “We got some gas-powered golf carts this year, so we don’t run out of juice going up and down the hill” to the parking area.

She said there will also be an expedited ticketing system where folks can purchase tickets beforehand to skip the line at the gate, another way she is seeking to improve the experience. Even the sharp looking flyer for this year’s event will feature a QR code that can ease in the purchase of tickets even more.