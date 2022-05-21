Coldwell Banker Advantage opens Mount Airy office

May 21, 2022 John Peters II Business, News 0

Employees of Coldwell Banker Advantage, along with local officials and representative of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, pose for a photo during the ribbon cutting of the new Coldwell Banker Advantage office at 1191 West Lebanon Street. (Submitted photo)

A ribbon-cutting was celebrated on Friday, May 13 to celebrate the opening of a new Coldwell Banker Advantage location, followed by a community-focused open house on Saturday featuring BJ’s Snack Shack food truck, music, and games.

“We are excited to be at this new centralized location. The space is very modern and fully equipped to serve our agents and clients,” said Suprena Fay, broker of record at the Mount Airy office.

The building at 1191 West Lebanon Street was erected in 2005 by JG Coram Builders for Webb Associates Interiors. Anne Webb is a trained interior designer for residential and commercial projects. She loves being in Mount Airy and has relocated her business next door to 1217 West Lebanon Street.

Coldwell Banker Advantage is part of the Coldwell Banker Advantage Family of Companies with approximately 1,900 agents, 57 offices, throughout the Triangle, Triad, Lake Gaston, Kerr Lake, Fayetteville, Southern Pines & Pinehurst, Wilmington, New Bern and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, marketplaces.