Surry’s Sweetest receives donation from Sheriff Hiatt

Officials with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office pose with members of Surry’s Sweetest support group during a recent meeting. (Submitted photo)
Surry’s Sweetest, Type 1 Diabetes support group received a surprise donation from Sheriff Steve Hiatt at an event on May 14, 2022 at the Dobson First Baptist Church. Surry’s Sweetest is a support group for children living with Type 1 Diabetes and their families. The group is coordinated by the Diabetes Program at the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center.
Surry’s Sweetest began 10 years ago and was created as a partnership between Surry County Health and Nutrition Center and local school nurses. The support group is solely grant- and donation-funded and has been supported by the Surry County Health Foundation through the years. The group provides fun events and activities at no charge to participants and their families. Children make friends with other children living with Type 1 Diabetes, and it strengthens relationships between school nurses and families affected by Type 1 Diabetes.
The most recent event was held May 14 at the Dobson First Baptist Church. Children as young as age 3 through high school age attended with their families. Two area school nurses were also in attendance. At this event, Sergeant Jacob Wyse from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, and father of Presley Wyse (who has Type 1 diabetes), allowed the children to get an up-close view of his patrol car. Joining Sgt. Wyse was Deputy Rachael Spainhour and her K-9 partner, Dixi. The attendees got to interact with Dixi and see her in action with Deputy Spainhour.
During the event, the group also received a surprise visit from Sheriff Steve Hiatt and his wife Rhonda who presented a donation of $1,000 to the group on behalf of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. This is the second $1,000 donation from the sheriff’s office to Surry’s Sweetest.
Surry’s Sweetest leaders say they are grateful for all of the community support and welcomes children and families to join the group. For more information about Surry’s Sweetest, contact Kelly Whittington at 336-401-8419.