Surry Early College High School commencement

May 19, 2022 Mount Airy News News, Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

The Surry Early College graduating class of 2022 walks down to enter the gymnasium for the ceremony.

<p>After the ceremony, folks wandered about to find their graduate and take photos as the sun set on a hot May day.</p>

<p>The Surry Central Golden Eagles JROTC cadets present the colors.</p>

<p>Nancy Garcia Villa earned not only her high school diploma, Associate in Arts, National Society of Leadership and Success, and President’s Education Award but an astounding $1,810,521 in scholarships. She will be attending UNC - Chapel Hill in the fall.</p>

<p>Surry Community College President Dr. David Shockley makes the Presentation of Resolution to Early College principal Colby Beamer for achieving a 100% graduation rate.</p>

<p>After the tassels were turned came the traditional tossing of the mortarboards.</p>

<p>Evelin Lara stood out as the sole member of the graduating class going directly into the military, she plans to join the United States Marine Corps.</p>

<p>Matthew Gillespie was the “Super Senior Speaker.”</p>

<p>These women were armed with balloons in hand, but the graduate was yet to be found.</p>

<p>Along with his high school diploma Remington Embry earned a slew of certifications including Firefighter 1 and 2 as well as Emergency Vehicle Driver.</p>

<p>Antonio Bedolla Chavez was the first of the graduates to cross the stage Friday, May 20, in Dobson.</p>

<p>The graduates of Early College were mixed on their view on the tossing of the caps.</p>

<p>Waiting on the graduates to reappear after the commencement took a few minutes, these girls opted to play tag.</p>

<p>The congratulations sign was a popular destination post ceremony, here Remington Embry poses for photos.</p>

<p>Kamdyn Phillips gets his hardware as Leshawn Phillips prepares to cross the stage.</p>

<p>Jacob Mills did something unique for this graduating class and earned his Associates Degree in Fine Arts.</p>

<p>Carmen Mitchell launches her cap into the air with gusto.</p>

The Surry Early College graduation was held Friday evening in the gym on the campus of Surry County Community College.

This will not be the largest class that will cross a stage in the coming weeks, however there was still an impressive amount of both scholarship dollars and certifications for these graduates.

Principal Colby Beamer broke down some of the information on this graduating class of 65 students. A four year college or university is on the horizon for 43 of the graduates. Many students are staying in state and in the UNC system, SUNY-Albany was one of the further away college destinations to be found.

Community college is the path for 11 of the graduates with several staying local to attend Surry Community College. Nine of the graduates are planning on entering the workforce directly and are carrying with them certifications in areas like firefighting, mechatronics, information technology, and paralegal tech.

Evelin Lara took the road less traveled these days, and will be joining the Marines.

“All those credentials, that’s not normal,” Surry Community College president Dr. David Shockley said before honoring the students and staff of the Early College for again achieving a 100% graduation rate. “This is becoming an annual tradition.”

Britza Chavez-Arellano was the Senior Speaker and Matthew Gillespie was the “Super Senior Speaker” leaving the Early College with 97 college credit hours.

Senior Class President Nancy Garcia-Villa gave the farewell address to the students where she recounted troubling experiences that influenced her. She also noted those who struggled mightily to get to the United States so that she may be standing on the stage.

More complete coverage of the commencement ceremony and speeches will be found in Tuesday’s Mount Airy News.