Proposed city budget includes no tax hike

May 20, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

City Manager Stan Farmer, left, distributes copies of Mount Airy’s preliminary budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year to Commissioner Joe Zalescik and other board members Thursday night.

In times of inflation and other economic uncertainty, at least there’s good news on the home front: Mount Airy residents are facing no property tax or utility rate increases in the next fiscal year.

The proposed general fund budget for 2022-23 totaling $18,437,250 — unveiled Thursday night by City Manager Stan Farmer — is actually about 24% higher than that adopted last June for the present fiscal year, $14.9 million, which ends on June 30.

And it is % higher than the adjusted spending plan for this year totaling $17,232,929 at last report, which includes additions made since the budget was adopted initially.

Despite this, municipal property owners will continue to be taxed at the rate of 60 cents per $100 of assessed valuation next year, under the latest plan, which is expected to produce revenues of $7.5 million.

“A large percentage of the revenue increase is due to the American Rescue Plan Act funding,” the city manager explained Thursday night when reading his budget message during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

The city was allocated about $3.2 million from that source in 2021 through legislative action in Washington designed to help states and localities recover from COVID, and must be reflected in the overall municipal budget even though local funding isn’t involved.

“This will enhance the services that the city will provide and will significantly impact our community through improvements to city-owned facilities,” added Farmer. He came to work in January after the retirement of Mount Airy’s longtime manager, Barbara Jones, and is involved in his first Mount Airy budget preparations.

Earlier this spring, Farmer had released a list of projects targeted for the federal funding mainly including major building and equipment needs. These total nearly $3 million, according to a revised breakdown presented Thursday night containing 19 line items altogether.

Among those proposed expenditures are projects in the city Parks and Recreation Department. These include $413,000 for the indoor pool HVAC/air system at Reeves Community Center, new pickleball and multi-use courts at Riverside Park ($200,000), building repairs ($91,000), bridge repairs on the Emily B. Taylor section of the Granite City Greenway ($100,000) and mowers/trailers ($32,000).

Another big-ticket item, $490,000, targets City Hall, constructed in the late 1970s, where needs include building repairs and seal coating and striping of parking lots.

Money also is recommended for fire-suppression grants to stimulate housing development in downtown buildings, with $105,000 earmarked for that purpose.

The budget proposes using $128,500 from Mount Airy’s fund balance, or savings, to finance the American Rescue Plan Act-designated projects.

Full-time municipal employees are recommended to receive a $1,500 raise for the next fiscal year.

Along with its general fund budget, Mount Airy maintains a separate budget for its water-sewer operations — which are supported by user fees under an enterprise fund arrangement.

The water-sewer budget for 2022-23 totals $7,409,750.

Special appropriations

Each year, the city government allocates money to outside agencies that, while not part of the municipality, are considered to play vital roles in the community.

Last year this included $87,500 for the Surry Arts Council, $103,650 to the Mount Airy Public Library, $10,000 for Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, $7,500 to the Mount Airy Rescue Squad and $10,000 for Mount Airy-Surry County Airport, a total of $218,650.

For 2022-23, this category has a new look from a budgetary standpoint, with only the rescue squad ($7,500) and airport ($20,000) in the mix.

In lieu of a special appropriation, $206,996 is proposed for much-needed repairs to the Andy Griffith Playhouse, which houses the Surry Arts Council, and $197,322 for the library under the same scenario. Both buildings are owned by the municipality although the council and library operations are not under the city umbrella.

No discussion was held on the preliminary budget Thursday night among the commissioners.

A public hearing on it is scheduled for the board’s next meeting on June 2 at 6 p.m. It was mentioned Thursday night that citizens can review the proposed budget at the Municipal Building.

The commissioners typically adopt the annual spending package sometime during June.

“And I look forward to the rest of the process,” Farmer said.

