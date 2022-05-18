Brendle ‘blessed’ to be re-elected court clerk

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — Unlike some other Republican primary victors Tuesday, incumbent Surry County Clerk of Court Neil Brendle doesn’t have to worry about Democratic Party opposition come November.

That’s because no candidates of that party filed for the office, leaving the victor of the three-way GOP primary as the person who will occupy it for the next four years through 2026: Brendle, who now is completing his first term.

“It’s just a blessing, I tell you,” he said Wednesday while at his post in Dobson, after reflecting on the primary outcome that was settled Tuesday night.

Based on unofficial results, Brendle received 3,166 votes, 43.63 percent of the total, compared to 2,232 for Teresa O’Dell (30.76 percent) and 1,859 for Melissa Marion Welch (25.62 percent).

O’Dell was a previous clerk who served one four-year term before being ousted in a Republican primary in 2018, while Welch also has many years of experience as a clerk’s office employee.

“I’ve been blessed,” the incumbent added in discussing factors affecting this year’s race. “I really thank God more than anything.”

Brendle, 45, also credits support of family members and friends for playing a role during the campaign, along with those he leads in Dobson.

“I’ve got a great staff,” he said. “That’s one reason why I worked so hard to get re-elected.”

Brendle said he was impressed by the positive tone of the clerk of court race overall, with “amazing” camaraderie shown among both his supporters and those of other candidates. “It was really a great atmosphere.”

Citing the rigors of the political process along with meeting the day-to-day demands of overseeing local court operations along the way, Brendle says he is now focused on resuming a normal routine.

“I’m looking forward to keep doing what I’ve been doing.”

This includes being part of a challenging transition involving a transformation of court operations across North Carolina to a paperless system. Brendle will be serving on a technology committee comprised of a small number of clerks around the state to help implement the change.

Court processes will become more streamlined and efficient as a result, he has said.

