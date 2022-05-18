Brendle ‘blessed’ to be re-elected court clerk

The Mount Airy News is running question-and-answer articles with candidates leading up to the May 17 primary. We posed the same three questions to candidates for the Surry County Board of Commissioners Mount Airy District seat.

Bill Goins

Bill Goins is an avid outdoorsman who is in his fourth year on the board of commissioners, and its current chairman. He and wife, Shelley, have four children. Both are active in the county and attend Bannertown Baptist Church.

Goins is a lifelong resident of Surry County who is proud to call Surry County home. After spending 28 years as an educator- teacher, coach, assistant principal, and principal in the Surry County School System, he retired in August 2020.

He wears many hats serving on the State Water Infrastructure Authority, the Surry County Board of Social Services, Mount Airy/Surry County Airport Authority, Mount Airy Liaison Committee, Flat Rock and Bannertown Water and Sewer Authority, Northern Regional Hospital Board of Trustee, Partners Behavioral Health Board, Surry County Budget and Finance, and Surry County Property Committee.

“It has been an honor to serve as county commissioner over the last four years and I would consider it an honor to serve another term to represent the people of Surry County. I would appreciate your vote in early voting or on Tuesday, May 17.”

Question: Can you identify an area of concern that matters to you and describe how you may choose to address that issue?

Goins: Choosing one issue is a difficult task when you look at the issues that you face as a county commissioner. There are several areas of concern for me, but probably the most prevalent and the one that people talk about most is opioid addiction. It impacts so many people and families in our county. We hear the number of overdoses each year but is only the tip of the iceberg.

There has been a great deal of work in this area, and we are in a better position than many counties because of the work of previous commissioners and the hiring of a director position to work with all the stakeholders and develop a plan. We will be receiving opioid settlement money and because of the efforts in Surry County, we will be able to use that money to immediately fight the opioid crisis here in the county.

We need to continue to support a “continuum of care” for residents suffering from substance use disorder and seeking treatment and recovery. Short-term goals include a communications campaign, transportation program, work programs for employees and employers, housing, and planning for detention facility programs. Long-term goals include surveys, implementation of detention center programs, a mentor program, and an “Innovation Grant Pool” for non-profit organizations.

As we move forward, we need to give people hope and support as they work to recover from substance use. We need to understand that we are dealing with people from all walks of life, and they deserve our help in beating their addiction.

Question: How would you describe your political philosophy and what that means for your style of governance?

Goins: I am a Republican and I have been since I first registered to vote in 1986. For me, being a Republican and a conservative means I want to be a good steward of the taxpayers’ money and to spend it wisely. I, along with my fellow commissioners, have done a great job in looking at our budget and asking some tough questions about how we spend taxpayer money. We always want to do the most we can with the money that is collected from taxes and other revenue sources.

During COVID, we had to look at how to do things differently. We had to make difficult decisions because we did not know what the future would hold or what the impact would be on our economy. We cut all departments by 10% and ultimately cut the county budget by $1.7 million. We asked everyone to do more with less, and with the current labor shortage they have continued to do more with less people.

Now we have to deal with inflation unlike we have seen in a long while. That means we must look at our budget and plan on how to deal with the increased expense of doing business. We have to ask, “Are we headed for a recession?” Indicators say it is possible, but I feel confident in our ability to “pump the brakes” and slow our spending when times call for it. Our tax rate is low at 55.2 cents on $100 worth of property. More importantly, our sales tax revenue has seen growth every quarter for the past two years.

Question: What does the future of Surry County look like in five years?

Goins: When I ran, I talked about economic development, education, safety, and building better relationships with all the stakeholders in the county. I think we have addressed these items in various ways and there is still much to do in these areas as I look to another term in office if elected. I am optimistic and believe the future holds great things for Surry County.

Today, we are faced with inflation, higher fuel prices, supply chain issues, and a labor shortage. And I believe several of these issues will continue for the foreseeable future. Economic development will always be ongoing. We want to continue to look to bring jobs to Surry County.

We need to continue to make Surry County an attractive place to do business. It is important for us to continue to foster economic development and bring in new jobs here, but it is equally important to find ways to partner with existing industries so they will continue to call Surry County home. When we are asked to help with water, sewer, natural gas, and other needs, we need to work toward meeting those goals.

Our school systems along with Surry Community College are working to address the labor shortage with programs like Surry-Yadkin Works. The program partners with our high schools and places students in businesses and industries. This gives them an opportunity to experience what is like working in a field they might want to pursue. Additionally, this allows our students to explore what Surry County has to offer as they begin to enter the workforce.

I see our county government as continuing to be responsive to the needs of our citizens. I commit to continuing to work for all the citizens and with our current board, even when we do not agree, in working to do what is best for the citizens of this county.

Walter D. Harris

Walter D. Harris was born and raised in the Washington suburbs of Alexandria, Virginia. Along with wife Melisa (Lisa Beasley) Burton Harris they have three daughters and three grandsons. Both work at Lowe’s hardware in Mount Airy and attend Mount Airy Wesleyan Church, which they love.

He was educated in catholic and private schools. Duke University yielded his college education with a political science and government degree. A return to the classroom via the kitchen at The Culinary Institute of America in New York led to a stint as a corporate executive chef for Sheraton and Marriott. He is familiar with million-dollar budgets and has owned and operated three successful restaurants in North Carolina.

Harris is serving his third term as a Surry County Delegate to the North Carolina GOP convention and his second term on Surry County Board of Adjustments. He and his wife have been chair and co-chair on Surry County’s GOP Executive Committee for several terms. He has served as judge for several elections in. Harris said he “heavily campaigned for our 45th President Donald J. Trump for the 2016 and 2020 campaigns and is planning the same in 2024.”

Question: Can you identify an area of concern that matters to you and describe how you may choose to address that issue?

Harris: Many negative issues thrive within our county’s border and is embedded into our county’s heartland. National struggles as inflation and illegal migration are certainly paramount issues of which I have little control other than my family budget. However, there is a major issue our county must deal with in which I can influence as your commissioner. When we hear of crime locally, it mirrors what we see/hear in our national and state news. Most of these crimes are related to drugs, directly and indirectly; Therefore, I believe the “war on drugs” remains the most prevalent issue facing our county.

Society struggles to apprehend and prosecute the dealers and has been for over 70 years. I believe the root of “the drug problem” is addiction. Guess what everybody, addiction is in our DNA. It’s time to be harsher with the users. Users are not innocent. These drug addictions are “self-created” (I speak of illegal drug use for recreational purposes).

Do these people want to be drug addicts? I say no, but once exposed and hooked they need to be removed from society and sentenced to a lengthy serious rehabilitation, a minimum of 6 months, not a Betty Ford 30-day slap on the wrist. I have some worthy ideas worth exploring. Ideas on decreasing the demand for these drugs and assist our addicted citizens. Citizens on drugs do not work and sap our county of vital resources.

Question: How would you describe your political philosophy and what that means for your style of governance?

Harris: I registered as a Republican in 1971. Decades have passed and I’m now a conservative Republican. Every single decision I make as your commissioner will be based on my core conservative value. I love and defend our constitution. I am fiscally dedicated to holding our budget and fighting any unnecessary changes to the budget. If additional money is needed, find it elsewhere within our budget and save. My style of governance as a commissioner will represent only 20% of the voting bloc, but I will bond my conservative governance with 40% of our ‘equal-minded” conservative commissioners to assure and maintain the majority conservative vote.

Remember Coca-Cola’s voter suppression claim in Atlanta and how this company’s political views negatively affected many political campaigns and ultimately the presidential election? Remember? Commissioners Eddie Harris and Van Tucker crafted a serious response/resolution to Coca-Cola kicking their business out of our government offices. A well-crafted conservative response representing our county’s conservative values. Remember how the other three commissioners let Coca-Cola off the hook? I would have voted yes with Mr. Eddie Harris and Mr. Van Tucker. This is how I govern, conservative.

Question: What does the future of Surry County look like in five years?

Harris: Very promising. Our county has a very large land mass. I would love to honeymoon very large businesses to our county complete with infrastructure with a growing young employee base. We need young families. Our county’s geographic location is convenient for domestic commerce. Slow, deliberate, and well-planned is key to our future growth. Politically speaking, I see our county’s future as more conservative. I envision Surry as a haven for all families, young and old, to enjoy “their/our” constitutionally entitled happiness in a secure protective conservative Republican-bathed county.

Surry is well into a decade of Republicanism. Surry County is unique and has proven its itch, its desire to stand out as a beacon of conservatism for all North Carolina counties. This will not happen until conservatives hold the majority within our five commissioners.

Steven R. Odum

Editor’s Note: The Mount Airy News was not able to secure a photo of Steven Odum, despite several requests.

Steven R. Odum is a conservative Republican candidate for the county board of commissioners Mount Airy district seat. Marriedto Wendy for nearly 25 years, they have six children and are raising three grandchildren. He said they love Surry County, and he hopes to be able to assist in bringing much needed change, safety, security, and economic stability to the people if elected to represent his district.

A lifelong resident of Surry County, he was raised by parents Bobby and Della in a Christian family and taught the value of hard work and the dollar. It was a tobacco farm on his mother’s side of the family and construction on the other side, a day out of school was really no day off, but a day of labor.

“I assure it did not hurt me. I learned to farm and provide for myself and a family. I also learned the craft and trade of building houses. I obtained my education through the Surry County school system and Surry Community College where I obtained my National Registry EMT-Paramedic and my Associate degree in nursing.

“I worked for a few different EMS organizations for nearly seventeen years and have worked as a registered nurse for twelve years. Currently, I am a travel nurse and have traveled the country working ICU / PCU units battling the Corona 19 / Covid virus.”

Question: Can you identify an area of concern that matters to you and describe how you may choose to address that issue?

Odum: The issue I believe to be most concerning in Surry County is the opioid crisis. To call it an “opioid crisis” doesn’t honestly address the depth of the problem we are facing. We have an overdose crisis that is actually the poisoning of a significant portion of our county.

I believe our first step in addressing the problem is to honestly acknowledge its severity, without sugarcoating it. Only a truly informed public is capable of making decisions and taking actions that cut to the heart of this tragedy. This is an issue that has affected almost every family in the county and has brought significant pain, grief, and financial stress on our communities.

I strongly believe in and support the philosophy of harm reduction programs and efforts. These along with collaboration with local law enforcement, state and federal law enforcement, the education system, and local non-profit organizations and with utilization of a well-enforced drug court, we can achieve the goal of reducing and preventing overdose and overdose deaths.

Question: How would you describe your political philosophy and what that means for your style of governance?

Odum: I am a conservative Republican. I believe the government belongs to the people. My hope and my plan is to be a voice for the people of Surry County in any decision I would be making in the office of county commissioner. It is not the job of an elected official to make decisions, without knowing the opinions of those he or she represents. Therefore, my style of leadership is a partnership with our county citizens.

Question: What does the future of Surry County look like in five years?

Odum: The past 20 years have been devastating for Surry County. NAFTA brought the end of a rich history of textile jobs and pride in our community. The loss of jobs and illegal immigration, coupled with the pharmaceutical assault from drug companies, all hit us hard.

We must address the health of our economy. Encouraging small business owners and entrepreneurship are vital in stabilizing our local economy. We need to focus on economic development ensuring potential businesses are aware of the wealth of resources along with the excellent labor force Surry has to offer.

I personally believe the citizens of our beautiful county are more than tired of traveling out of county for employment sufficient to provide for their families. We are constantly encouraging our citizens to spend locally, support local businesses as we should. These same citizens deserve the opportunity to work within minutes of their homes while earning wages that can provide for their families.

I believe that with the right objectives and goals, with the right individuals in place, Surry County has an excellent future for business, housing, and financial stability for its citizens. We cannot continue to sit by waiting for someone else to act. We have to pull together as individuals and truly form a “we the people” attitude.